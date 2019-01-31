New homes schemes in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

While Dublin house prices increased by 5.5 per cent last year, and apartment prices were up by 7.8 per cent in the same period, the highest house price growth was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at 8.3 per cent. CSO figures show that the median price of a home nationally is now about €237,000, with the highest median price reported in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown at €525,000.

This clearly provides a ready market for builders and expect about 250 new units to come on stream on brand new sites in 2019 with a number of further phases coming from existing large schemes in Rathfarnham, Carrickmines, Stepaside, Leopardstown and Glenageary.

The decision last year by Park Development to sell its 262-unit Fernbank scheme in Churchtown, Dublin, in one lot for more than €100 million dealt something of a blow to buyers who had been awaiting completion of that scheme. And those holding out for Glenveagh’s Herbert Hill development of 90 apartments nearing completion in the heart of Dundrum are likely to be disappointed too. The developer has indicated that its preference would be to sell the scheme in one lot to a single institutional investor.

Those seeking greater affordability may look further to Cherrywood, though it’s likely they will have to wait a little longer for completion of what is effectively a brand new town in the south city suburb. Driven by Hines, when complete the €1 billion mixed-use development will have 1,269 build-to-rent apartments, 585,000 sq ft (54,348 sq metres) of retail and office space as well as high-amenity leisure space.

One of the dozen landowners is house-builder Cairn who three years ago acquired two lots totalling 10 acres with room to build more than 300 houses and apartments.

The house builder is currently conducting a feasibility study to try and get moving on permission for its first 100 houses, duplexes and apartments.

Located 500m from the Green line Luas stop (the second-last stop on the line heading south to Bride’s Glen), planning manager Aidan McLernon at Cairn says he hopes the house builder will have the first 50 homes completed by the end of this year.

Ard Na Gréine Off Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 14 hree exclusive new build bungalows. First phase Price: From €1,300,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Marketside Properties Agent: Knight Frank

Hazelbrook Court Churchtown, Dublin 14 27 three-bed houses. First phase Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Mazars Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Camberley Mews 88-90 Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14 Four four-bed houses located in the heart of Churchtown Village from 171sq m to 180sq m. Final phase Price: From €730,000 Launch: February Developer: Homeland Agent: DNG New Homes

Ardilea Crescent Apartments Ardilea, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14 10 two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses. Second phase Price: From €510,000 to €800,000 Launch: February Developer: O'Malley Construction Company Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

The Nurseries Taney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14 31 three-and four-bed homes from 105sq to 163.6sq m. All have an A BER rating. First phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Lioncor Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Stillorgan Gate Upper Kilmacud Road, Dublin 14 Two four-bed houses and four three-bed duplexes available. Price: From €580,000 to €840,000 Launch: Available now Developer: CAYE Construction Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Fortwilliam Blackrock, Co Dublin Four four-bed semi-detached houses. Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Joe Dunne Construction Agent: Knight Frank

The Stables The Rise , Mount Merrion, Co Dublin 10 two-and three-bed luxury mews houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Centurion Homes Agent: Savills

Brighton Wood Foxrock Village, Dublin 18 Three-, four-, and five-bed houses from 112sq m to 234sq m. Three-bed detached 112.5sq m show house with contents included. Two-bed detached 117sq m show house with contents included. Price: From €715,000 to €1,550,000 Launch: Autumn-Winter Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Westminster Wood Springfield Park, Foxrock, Dublin 18 23 new homes in a wooded setting just of the N11 in Foxrock. Four-bed houses from 184sq m; three-bed duplex from 126sq m and one- and two-bed apartments from 73sq m to 97sq fm. New launch Price: TBC Launch: April Developer: Winterbrook Agent: DNG New Homes

Stanford Park Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Four spacious semi-detached and detached three- and four-bed homes from 198sq m to 214sq m in the grounds of Stanford House. Final phase Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Homeland Agent: DNG New Homes

Clay Farm Leopardstown, Dublin 18 24 two- and three-bed apartments. First phase Price: TBC Launch: April Developer: Park Developments Agent: Savills

Killart Cabinteely, Dublin 18 19 two-, three- and four-bed homes. Phase 1 Price: Four-bed-semis from €665,000. Second phase prices TBC Launch: February Developer: Kingscroft Development Ltd Agent: Knight Frank

Fairways Carrickmines Manor, Dublin 18 75 three- and four-bed homes. Phase 1 Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Grant Thornton/NAMA Agent: Knight Frank

Inglenook Wood Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Four four-bed houses and six one-, two- and three-bed apartments. Second phase Price: Four-beds from €697,500, apartments €375,000 to €515,000 Launch: February Developer: Westin Homes Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Willow Glen Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Co Dublin Eight four-bed terraced and semi-detached houses. Second phase Price: From €565,000 Launch: February Developer: Ravenshall Agent: Savills

Rockville Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 15 three- and four-bed houses from 110sq m to 169sq m. Also one- and two-bed apartments at Rockville House. Next release Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Maplewood Residential Agent: DNG New Homes

Belarmine Woods Stepaside, Dublin 18 Three-, four- and five-bed houses from 105sq m to 168sq m. Final release Price: From €485,000 to €620,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Stepaside Park Stepaside, Dublin 18 Four- and five-bed houses from 137sq m to 219sq m. Final release Price: From €645,000 to €850,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Mc Garrell Reilly Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Shandon Wood Monkstown, Shandon Park, Co Dublin Six four-bed houses Price: TBC Launch: April Developer: Donode Building Ltd Agent: Savills

Purbeck Monkstown Road, Co Dublin Scheme of just seven four-bed houses from 162sq m. Price: From €1,075,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Lulani Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Auburn Green Glenageary, Co Dublin 11 four-and five-bed houses from 114sq m to 203 sq m. Second phase Price: From €715,000 to €995,000 Launch: February Developer: Coliemore Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Feldberg Feldberg, Upper Glenageary Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin Five three- and four-bed family houses. Also 14 one-, two- and three-bed apartments. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Belgrove Homes Ltd Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Fairways Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin 15 four-bed plus study and five-bed houses. Second phase Price: From €795,000 to €885,000 Launch: January Developer: Cosgraves Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Eustace Court Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin 20 one-, two- and three-bed apartments. Third phase Price: From €495,000 to €550,000 Launch: January Developer: Cosgraves Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Royal Terrace North Tivoli Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Four four-bed houses from 255sq m. Price: POA Launch: Available now Developer: Montane Developers Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Angelsea Crofton Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin 13 apartments from 82sq m to 231sq m. Price: From €600,000 Launch: March Developer: Bourke Builders Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Enderly Cunningham Drive, Dalkey, Co Dublin Four two-, three- and four-bed houses. Final phase Price: From €875k Launch: February Developer: Twinlite Agent: Savills

Albany Killiney Hill Road, Co Dublin 20 three-, four- and five-bed houses from 185sq m to 231sq m. Price: From €895,000 Launch: Available now Developer: CAIRN PLC Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Condor Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Four five-bed houses 345sq m. Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Lioncor Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Strand Road Bray, Co Dublin 39 two- and three-bed apartments. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Mc Eleney Homes Agent: Coonan New Homes

Amberley Stillorgan Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin One four-bed house 188sq m and eight two- and three-bed duplex apartments from 85sq m to 99sq m. New development Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Pathville Ltd Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Proby Place Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin 20 four- and five-bed houses from 177sq m to 274 sq m. Price: From €1,100,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh PLC Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Carraig Bui Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 10 four- and five-bed semi-detached houses from 169sq m to 170sq m in a scheme of 20 units. Next release Price: from €745,000 to €795,000 Launch: February Developer: Kelland Homes Agent: DNG New Homes

Dublin city View new homes

South Dublin View new homes

Fingal View new homes