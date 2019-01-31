New homes schemes in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

While Dublin house prices increased by 5.5 per cent last year, and apartment prices were up by 7.8 per cent in the same period, the highest house price growth was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at 8.3 per cent. CSO figures show that the median price of a home nationally is now about €237,000, with the highest median price reported in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown at €525,000.
This clearly provides a ready market for builders and expect about 250 new units to come on stream on brand new sites in 2019 with a number of further phases coming from existing large schemes in Rathfarnham, Carrickmines, Stepaside, Leopardstown and Glenageary.
The decision last year by Park Development to sell its 262-unit Fernbank scheme in Churchtown, Dublin, in one lot for more than €100 million dealt something of a blow to buyers who had been awaiting completion of that scheme. And those holding out for Glenveagh’s Herbert Hill development of 90 apartments nearing completion in the heart of Dundrum are likely to be disappointed too. The developer has indicated that its preference would be to sell the scheme in one lot to a single institutional investor.
Those seeking greater affordability may look further to Cherrywood, though it’s likely they will have to wait a little longer for completion of what is effectively a brand new town in the south city suburb. Driven by Hines, when complete the €1 billion mixed-use development will have 1,269 build-to-rent apartments, 585,000 sq ft (54,348 sq metres) of retail and office space as well as high-amenity leisure space.
One of the dozen landowners is house-builder Cairn who three years ago acquired two lots totalling 10 acres with room to build more than 300 houses and apartments.
The house builder is currently conducting a feasibility study to try and get moving on permission for its first 100 houses, duplexes and apartments.
Located 500m from the Green line Luas stop (the second-last stop on the line heading south to Bride’s Glen), planning manager Aidan McLernon at Cairn says he hopes the house builder will have the first 50 homes completed by the end of this year.
Ard Na Gréine
Off Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 14
hree exclusive new build bungalows. First phase
Price:
From €1,300,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Marketside Properties
Agent:
Knight Frank
Hazelbrook Court
Churchtown, Dublin 14
27 three-bed houses. First phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Mazars
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Camberley Mews
88-90 Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14
Four four-bed houses located in the heart of Churchtown Village from 171sq m to 180sq m. Final phase
Price:
From €730,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Homeland
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Ardilea Crescent Apartments
Ardilea, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14
10 two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses. Second phase
Price:
From €510,000 to €800,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
O'Malley Construction Company
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
The Nurseries
Taney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14
31 three-and four-bed homes from 105sq to 163.6sq m. All have an A BER rating. First phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Lioncor
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Stillorgan Gate
Upper Kilmacud Road, Dublin 14
Two four-bed houses and four three-bed duplexes available.
Price:
From €580,000 to €840,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
CAYE Construction
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Fortwilliam
Blackrock, Co Dublin
Four four-bed semi-detached houses.
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Joe Dunne Construction
Agent:
Knight Frank
The Stables
The Rise , Mount Merrion, Co Dublin
10 two-and three-bed luxury mews houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Centurion Homes
Agent:
Savills
Brighton Wood
Foxrock Village, Dublin 18
Three-, four-, and five-bed houses from 112sq m to 234sq m. Three-bed detached 112.5sq m show house with contents included. Two-bed detached 117sq m show house with contents included.
Price:
From €715,000 to €1,550,000
Launch:
Autumn-Winter
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Westminster Wood
Springfield Park, Foxrock, Dublin 18
23 new homes in a wooded setting just of the N11 in Foxrock. Four-bed houses from 184sq m; three-bed duplex from 126sq m and one- and two-bed apartments from 73sq m to 97sq fm. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
April
Developer:
Winterbrook
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Stanford Park
Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18
Four spacious semi-detached and detached three- and four-bed homes from 198sq m to 214sq m in the grounds of Stanford House. Final phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Homeland
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Clay Farm
Leopardstown, Dublin 18
24 two- and three-bed apartments. First phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
April
Developer:
Park Developments
Agent:
Savills
Killart
Cabinteely, Dublin 18
19 two-, three- and four-bed homes. Phase 1
Price:
Four-bed-semis from €665,000. Second phase prices TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Kingscroft Development Ltd
Agent:
Knight Frank
Fairways
Carrickmines Manor, Dublin 18
75 three- and four-bed homes. Phase 1
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Grant Thornton/NAMA
Agent:
Knight Frank
Inglenook Wood
Carrickmines, Dublin 18
Four four-bed houses and six one-, two- and three-bed apartments. Second phase
Price:
Four-beds from €697,500, apartments €375,000 to €515,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Westin Homes
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Willow Glen
Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Co Dublin
Eight four-bed terraced and semi-detached houses. Second phase
Price:
From €565,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Ravenshall
Agent:
Savills
Rockville
Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18
15 three- and four-bed houses from 110sq m to 169sq m. Also one- and two-bed apartments at Rockville House. Next release
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Maplewood Residential
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Belarmine Woods
Stepaside, Dublin 18
Three-, four- and five-bed houses from 105sq m to 168sq m. Final release
Price:
From €485,000 to €620,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Stepaside Park
Stepaside, Dublin 18
Four- and five-bed houses from 137sq m to 219sq m. Final release
Price:
From €645,000 to €850,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Mc Garrell Reilly
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Shandon Wood
Monkstown, Shandon Park, Co Dublin
Six four-bed houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
April
Developer:
Donode Building Ltd
Agent:
Savills
Purbeck
Monkstown Road, Co Dublin
Scheme of just seven four-bed houses from 162sq m.
Price:
From €1,075,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Lulani
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Auburn Green
Glenageary, Co Dublin
11 four-and five-bed houses from 114sq m to 203 sq m. Second phase
Price:
From €715,000 to €995,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Coliemore Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Feldberg
Feldberg, Upper Glenageary Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin
Five three- and four-bed family houses. Also 14 one-, two- and three-bed apartments. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Belgrove Homes Ltd
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Fairways
Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
15 four-bed plus study and five-bed houses. Second phase
Price:
From €795,000 to €885,000
Launch:
January
Developer:
Cosgraves
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Eustace Court
Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
20 one-, two- and three-bed apartments. Third phase
Price:
From €495,000 to €550,000
Launch:
January
Developer:
Cosgraves
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Royal Terrace North
Tivoli Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Four four-bed houses from 255sq m.
Price:
POA
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Montane Developers
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Angelsea
Crofton Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
13 apartments from 82sq m to 231sq m.
Price:
From €600,000
Launch:
March
Developer:
Bourke Builders
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Enderly
Cunningham Drive, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Four two-, three- and four-bed houses. Final phase
Price:
From €875k
Launch:
February
Developer:
Twinlite
Agent:
Savills
Albany
Killiney Hill Road, Co Dublin
20 three-, four- and five-bed houses from 185sq m to 231sq m.
Price:
From €895,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
CAIRN PLC
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Condor
Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin
Four five-bed houses 345sq m.
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Lioncor
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Strand Road
Bray, Co Dublin
39 two- and three-bed apartments. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Mc Eleney Homes
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Amberley
Stillorgan Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
One four-bed house 188sq m and eight two- and three-bed duplex apartments from 85sq m to 99sq m. New development
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Pathville Ltd
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Proby Place
Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
20 four- and five-bed houses from 177sq m to 274 sq m.
Price:
From €1,100,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh PLC
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Carraig Bui
Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
10 four- and five-bed semi-detached houses from 169sq m to 170sq m in a scheme of 20 units. Next release