New homes schemes in commuter counties

Kildare, Meath and Wicklow continue to be in huge demand from people working in, but priced out of the city
Greystones remains the most popular location in Wicklow for house hunters
While a limited number of new homes schemes in the capital might be within striking distance for first-time buyers in terms of their affordability, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow continue to do the proverbial heavy lifting when it comes to addressing the demand for housing of those working in, but priced out of the city.
There are 53 developments to choose from across Dublin’s three main commuter counties, with prices ranging from €227,500 for a three-bed house at Landport Estates’ Cluain Dara scheme in Derrinturn, Co Kildare, to starting prices of €990,000 for four-bed houses at Glenveagh Homes’ Marina Village scheme in Greystones, Co Wicklow.
There’s also plenty on offer in between those price points to suit the pockets and the living requirements of everyone from singletons to couples, to families and downsizers.
In terms of major new home developments, Bennett Homes’ delivery of 360 four and five-bed semi-detached and detached houses at Effernock, Trim Co, Meath, should prove popular. Prices at the scheme start from €365,000, and sales are underway.
Developer Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore, meanwhile, is gearing up for the launch of 20 three and four-bed houses at Bellingsfield, the latest addition to its hugely successful Piper’s Hill scheme in Naas, Co Kildare. Prices start from €300,000. At its Longstone development nearby, Ballymore has 80 three and four-bed houses for sale with prices starting from €345,000.
Greystones remains the most popular location in Wicklow for house hunters. The seaside town and its nearest neighbour, Delgany, have a number of new home schemes to choose from, including Eastmount, which is under development by D-Res Properties, and Churchlands, which is being developed by local builders the Wood Group. Located on either side of Chapel Road, in Delgany, the two schemes offer three and four-bed houses with prices starting from €485,000 in Eastmount. Prices at Churchlands have yet to be confirmed.
Kilbelin Abbey
Newbridge, Co Kildare
Approx. 20 units: 4 bed detached homes in initial phase of 70-unit scheme
Price:
From €349,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Montane Developments
Agent:
Coonan
The Paddocks
Newbridge, Co Kildare
280 units: 2 and 3 bed townhouses, semi-detached and detached
Price:
From €280,000
Launch:
Early 2020
Developer:
Montane Developments
Agent:
Coonan
Abbottfield
Clane, Co Kildare
74 units: 1, 2, 3, and 4 bed townhouses, semi-detached, detached and apartments
Price:
From €285,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Westin Homes
Agent:
Coonan
Clogheraun Brook
Staplestown, Donadea, Co Kildare
3 units: large detached 4 bed with garage
Price:
€5,950,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Zinburg
Agent:
Coonan
Moyglare Hall
Maynooth, Co Kildare
12 units: 5 bed detached and semi-detached
Price:
From €500,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Mycete Homes & North City Builders
Agent:
Coonan
The Riverside
Kilcock, Co Kildare
72 units: 3 and 4 bed semi-detached and detached
Price:
From €327,500
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Merlon Contractors
Agent:
Coonan
Castlewellan Park
Celbridge, Co Kildare
79 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
From €434,950
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Andrews Construction
Agent:
Coonan
Williams Grove
Ardclough, Co Kildare
42 units: 2 and 3 bed townhouses and semi-detached
Price:
TBC
Launch:
TBC
Developer:
Westconcorde
Agent:
Coonan
Rathangan Manor
Rathangan, Co Kildare
72 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
From €245,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Anthony Neville Homes .
Agent:
Coonan
The View, St. Mary's Park
Leixlip, Co KIldare
7 units: 4 bed houses
Price:
From €460,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Mc Eleney Homes
Agent:
Coonan
Earl's Court
Kill, Co Kildare
3 units: 4 bed detached. Cancerllations only
Price:
From €495,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Mirida Homes
Agent:
Coonan
Willouise
Sallins, Co Kildare
4 and 5 bed detached
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Early 2020
Developer:
Tolmac Construction
Agent:
Coonan
Furness Wood
Johnstown, Naas, Co KIldare
52 units: 3 bed semis; 4 and 5 bed detached
Price:
From €360,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Ardstone Homes
Agent:
Coonan & CME Estate Agents
Elsmore
Naas, Co KIldare
4 bed townhouses and semi-detached
Price:
From €349,950
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald
Oak Park
Naas, Co Kildare
3 and 4 bed townhouses and semi-detached
Price:
3 bed from €315,000. 4 bed from €360,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald
Mariavilla
Maynooth, Co KIldare
460 units: 3 and 4 bed townhouses and semi-detached
Price:
From €370.000
Launch:
Early 2020
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald
Millerstown
Maynooth Road, Kilcock, Co Kildare
2, 3, 4 and 5 bed houses
Price:
From €295,000
Launch:
Early 2020
Developer:
McGarrell Reilly
Agent:
Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald
Barnhall Meadows
Leixlip, Co KIldare
3 and 4 bed semi-detached and detached
Price:
From €395,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh PLC
Agent:
Coonan & Savills
Cluain Dara
Derrinturn, Co KIldare
60 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
From €227,500
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Landport Estates
Agent:
Coonan & Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly
Castle Farm
Naas, Co Kildare
15 houses
Price:
2 bed from €290,000. 3 bed mid terrace from €310,000. 3 bed end terrace from €320,000. 3 bed semi from €345,000. 4 bed semi from €380,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Ardstone Homes
Agent:
DNG
Oldtown Woods
Celbridge, Co KIldare
39 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
O'Flynn Group
Agent:
Lisney & Coonan
Barnhall Meadows
Leixlip, Co Kildare
30 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
POA
Launch:
Early New Year
Developer:
Glenveagh
Agent:
Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes
Bellingsfield
Naas, Co KIldare
20 units: 3, 4 bed semi detached and detached houses
Price:
From €300,000
Launch:
Feb/March 2020
Developer:
Ballymore
Agent:
David Blacoe - Savills New Homes
Station Walk
Station Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare
2, 3, 4 and 5 bed homes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Ballymore
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Ledwill Park
Kilcock, Co Kildare
New phase of three and four-bed homes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald and Brady O'Flaherty
Longstone
Naas, Co Kildare
80 three and four-bed houses
Price:
From €350,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Ballymore
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald & CME
Lyreen Lodge
Maynooth, Co Kildare
Three and four-bed houses
Price:
From €435,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Southport New Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald and Brady O'Flaherty
Westfield
Leixlip, Co KIldare
3 and 4 bed homes
Price:
From €415,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Killross Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Oak Park
Craddockstown, Naas, Co KIldare
3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
3 bed from €315,000. 4 bed from €360,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan
Mariavilla
Maynooth, Co Kildare
3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
3 bed from €370,000. 4 bed from €480,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan
Millerstown
Kilcock, Co Kildare
3, 4 and 5 bed houses
Price:
3 bed from €375,000. 4 bed from €405,000. 5 bed from €500,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
McGarrell Reilly
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald, Coonan
Effernock
Trim, Co Meath
Approx. 360 units: 4 bed semi-detached and 4 and 5 bed detached. Approx. 15 in phase 1. New release of 4 bed detached
Price:
From €365,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Bennett Homes
Agent:
Coonan
Killeen Castle
Dunsany, Co Meath
TBC
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Coonan
Holsteiner Park
Williamstown Stud, Clonee, Co Meath
Final 5 bed detached house with 3,455 sq.ft
Price:
€935,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
Knight Frank, Coonan
Boyne Road
Navan, Co Meath
2, 3 and 4 bed semi and detached houses
Price:
POA
Launch:
Late 2020
Developer:
Apollo 7
Agent:
KnightFrank
Maydenhayes
Mornington, Co Meath
Six five-bed detached houses, 30 three, four and five-bed semi-detached and detached houses from 1,184sq ft - 1,734 sq ft
Price:
€299,500 - €585,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Mornington New Homes
Agent:
KnightFrank, Sherry Property Consultants
Donacarney Wood
Mornington, Co Meath
20 units: 3, 4 bed semi-detached and detached houses
Price:
POA
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Calmont Homes
Agent:
Savills New Homes
Dún Ríoga
Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Apporox. 40 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price:
From €285,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Fairfield
Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Last two units - three-bed showhouse and four-bed showhouse
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Kingscroft
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Sherry
Broadmeadow Vale
Ratoath, Co Meath
Last 4 bed end terrace remaining
Price:
€365,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Sherwood Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Holsteiner Park
Clonee, Co Meath
One 5 bed detached in 21-unit scheme
Price:
€935,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh PLC
Agent:
Coonan, Knight Frank
Kilcarn Woods
Navan, Co Meath
3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
From €285,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Kingscroft Developments
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan
The Willows
Old Dublin Road, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
3 bed from €320,000. 4 bed TBC. 5 bed from €470,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Gem Construction
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Dillon Auctioneers
Strand View, Strand Road
Bray, Co Wicklow
1, 2 and 3 bed seafront apartments off plans
Price:
From €320,000
Launch:
Avaialable now
Developer:
Mc Eleney Homes
Agent:
Coonan
New development at
Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
1, 2 bed apts, 3 bed duplexes and 3 bed houses in Phase 1