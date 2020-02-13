New homes schemes in commuter counties

Kildare, Meath and Wicklow continue to be in huge demand from people working in, but priced out of the city

Greystones remains the most popular location in Wicklow for house hunters

While a limited number of new homes schemes in the capital might be within striking distance for first-time buyers in terms of their affordability, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow continue to do the proverbial heavy lifting when it comes to addressing the demand for housing of those working in, but priced out of the city.

There are 53 developments to choose from across Dublin’s three main commuter counties, with prices ranging from €227,500 for a three-bed house at Landport Estates’ Cluain Dara scheme in Derrinturn, Co Kildare, to starting prices of €990,000 for four-bed houses at Glenveagh Homes’ Marina Village scheme in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

There’s also plenty on offer in between those price points to suit the pockets and the living requirements of everyone from singletons to couples, to families and downsizers.

In terms of major new home developments, Bennett Homes’ delivery of 360 four and five-bed semi-detached and detached houses at Effernock, Trim Co, Meath, should prove popular. Prices at the scheme start from €365,000, and sales are underway. 

Developer Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore, meanwhile, is gearing up for the launch of 20 three and four-bed houses at Bellingsfield, the latest addition to its hugely successful Piper’s Hill scheme in Naas, Co Kildare. Prices start from €300,000. At its Longstone development nearby, Ballymore has 80 three and four-bed houses for sale with prices starting from €345,000.

Greystones remains the most popular location in Wicklow for house hunters. The seaside town and its nearest neighbour, Delgany, have a number of new home schemes to choose from, including Eastmount, which is under development by D-Res Properties, and Churchlands,  which is being developed by local builders the Wood Group. Located on either side of Chapel Road, in Delgany, the two schemes offer three and four-bed houses with prices starting from €485,000 in Eastmount. Prices at Churchlands have yet to be confirmed.   

Kilbelin Abbey
Newbridge, Co Kildare
Approx. 20 units: 4 bed detached homes in initial phase of 70-unit scheme
Price: From €349,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Montane Developments
Agent: Coonan

The Paddocks
Newbridge, Co Kildare
280 units: 2 and 3 bed townhouses, semi-detached and detached
Price: From €280,000
Launch: Early 2020
Developer: Montane Developments
Agent: Coonan

Abbottfield
Clane, Co Kildare
74 units: 1, 2, 3, and 4 bed townhouses, semi-detached, detached and apartments
Price: From €285,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Westin Homes
Agent: Coonan

Clogheraun Brook
Staplestown, Donadea, Co Kildare
3 units: large detached 4 bed with garage
Price: €5,950,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Zinburg
Agent: Coonan

Moyglare Hall
Maynooth, Co Kildare
12 units: 5 bed detached and semi-detached
Price: From €500,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Mycete Homes & North City Builders
Agent: Coonan

The Riverside
Kilcock, Co Kildare
72 units: 3 and 4 bed semi-detached and detached
Price: From €327,500
Launch: Available now
Developer: Merlon Contractors
Agent: Coonan

Castlewellan Park
Celbridge, Co Kildare
79 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price: From €434,950
Launch: Available now
Developer: Andrews Construction
Agent: Coonan

Williams Grove
Ardclough, Co Kildare
42 units: 2 and 3 bed townhouses and semi-detached
Price: TBC
Launch: TBC
Developer: Westconcorde
Agent: Coonan

Rathangan Manor
Rathangan, Co Kildare
72 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price: From €245,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Anthony Neville Homes .
Agent: Coonan

The View, St. Mary's Park
Leixlip, Co KIldare
7 units: 4 bed houses
Price: From €460,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Mc Eleney Homes
Agent: Coonan

Earl's Court
Kill, Co Kildare
3 units: 4 bed detached. Cancerllations only
Price: From €495,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Mirida Homes
Agent: Coonan

Willouise
Sallins, Co Kildare
4 and 5 bed detached
Price: TBC
Launch: Early 2020
Developer: Tolmac Construction
Agent: Coonan

Furness Wood
Johnstown, Naas, Co KIldare
52 units: 3 bed semis; 4 and 5 bed detached
Price: From €360,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Agent: Coonan & CME Estate Agents

Elsmore
Naas, Co KIldare
4 bed townhouses and semi-detached
Price: From €349,950
Launch: Available now
Developer: Cairn
Agent: Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald

Oak Park
Naas, Co Kildare
3 and 4 bed townhouses and semi-detached
Price: 3 bed from €315,000. 4 bed from €360,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: Cairn
Agent: Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald

Mariavilla
Maynooth, Co KIldare
460 units: 3 and 4 bed townhouses and semi-detached
Price: From €370.000
Launch: Early 2020
Developer: Cairn
Agent: Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald

Millerstown
Maynooth Road, Kilcock, Co Kildare
2, 3, 4 and 5 bed houses
Price: From €295,000
Launch: Early 2020
Developer: McGarrell Reilly
Agent: Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald

Barnhall Meadows
Leixlip, Co KIldare
3 and 4 bed semi-detached and detached
Price: From €395,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Glenveagh PLC
Agent: Coonan & Savills

Cluain Dara
Derrinturn, Co KIldare
60 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price: From €227,500
Launch: Available now
Developer: Landport Estates
Agent: Coonan & Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly

Castle Farm
Naas, Co Kildare
15 houses
Price: 2 bed from €290,000. 3 bed mid terrace from €310,000. 3 bed end terrace from €320,000. 3 bed semi from €345,000. 4 bed semi from €380,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Agent: DNG

Oldtown Woods
Celbridge, Co KIldare
39 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Agent: Lisney & Coonan

Barnhall Meadows
Leixlip, Co Kildare
30 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price: POA
Launch: Early New Year
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes

Bellingsfield
Naas, Co KIldare
20 units: 3, 4 bed semi detached and detached houses
Price: From €300,000
Launch: Feb/March 2020
Developer: Ballymore
Agent: David Blacoe - Savills New Homes

Station Walk
Station Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare
2, 3, 4 and 5 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Ballymore
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Ledwill Park
Kilcock, Co Kildare
New phase of three and four-bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Feb
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Brady O'Flaherty

Longstone
Naas, Co Kildare
80 three and four-bed houses
Price: From €350,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Ballymore
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald & CME

Lyreen Lodge
Maynooth, Co Kildare
Three and four-bed houses
Price: From €435,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Southport New Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Brady O'Flaherty

Westfield
Leixlip, Co KIldare
3 and 4 bed homes
Price: From €415,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Killross Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Oak Park
Craddockstown, Naas, Co KIldare
3 and 4 bed houses
Price: 3 bed from €315,000. 4 bed from €360,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: Cairn
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan

Mariavilla
Maynooth, Co Kildare
3 and 4 bed houses
Price: 3 bed from €370,000. 4 bed from €480,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: Cairn
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan

Millerstown
Kilcock, Co Kildare
3, 4 and 5 bed houses
Price: 3 bed from €375,000. 4 bed from €405,000. 5 bed from €500,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: McGarrell Reilly
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald, Coonan

Effernock
Trim, Co Meath
Approx. 360 units: 4 bed semi-detached and 4 and 5 bed detached. Approx. 15 in phase 1. New release of 4 bed detached
Price: From €365,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Bennett Homes
Agent: Coonan

Killeen Castle
Dunsany, Co Meath
TBC
Price: TBC
Launch: Available now
Developer: Castlethorn
Agent: Coonan

Holsteiner Park
Williamstown Stud, Clonee, Co Meath
Final 5 bed detached house with 3,455 sq.ft
Price: €935,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Agent: Knight Frank, Coonan

Boyne Road
Navan, Co Meath
2, 3 and 4 bed semi and detached houses
Price: POA
Launch: Late 2020
Developer: Apollo 7
Agent: KnightFrank

Maydenhayes
Mornington, Co Meath
Six five-bed detached houses, 30 three, four and five-bed semi-detached and detached houses from 1,184sq ft - 1,734 sq ft
Price: €299,500 - €585,000
Launch: Spring
Developer: Mornington New Homes
Agent: KnightFrank, Sherry Property Consultants

Donacarney Wood
Mornington, Co Meath
20 units: 3, 4 bed semi-detached and detached houses
Price: POA
Launch: Spring
Developer: Calmont Homes
Agent: Savills New Homes

Dún Ríoga
Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Apporox. 40 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: From €285,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Castlethorn
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Fairfield
Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Last two units - three-bed showhouse and four-bed showhouse
Price: TBC
Launch: Available now
Developer: Kingscroft
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Sherry

Broadmeadow Vale
Ratoath, Co Meath
Last 4 bed end terrace remaining
Price: €365,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Sherwood Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Holsteiner Park
Clonee, Co Meath
One 5 bed detached in 21-unit scheme
Price: €935,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Glenveagh PLC
Agent: Coonan, Knight Frank

Kilcarn Woods
Navan, Co Meath
3 and 4 bed houses
Price: From €285,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: Kingscroft Developments
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan

The Willows
Old Dublin Road, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
3 and 4 bed houses
Price: 3 bed from €320,000. 4 bed TBC. 5 bed from €470,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: Gem Construction
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Dillon Auctioneers

Strand View, Strand Road
Bray, Co Wicklow
1, 2 and 3 bed seafront apartments off plans
Price: From €320,000
Launch: Avaialable now
Developer: Mc Eleney Homes
Agent: Coonan

New development at
Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
1, 2 bed apts, 3 bed duplexes and 3 bed houses in Phase 1
Price: TBC
Launch: End of 2020
Developer: Maplewood Residential
Agent: DNG

Ashcroft
Delgany, Co Wicklow
8 units: 3, 4 and 5 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Spring/Summer 2021
Developer: Earlsfort Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ballinahinch Wood
Ashford, Co Wicklow
50 four-bed houses
Price: From €385,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Ardstone
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Clarkes

Churchlands
Delgany , Co Wicklow
20 units: 3, 4 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Spring
Developer: Wood Group Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Eastmount
Delgany, Co Wicklow
40 units: 3, 4 and 5 bed homes
Price: 3 bed from €485,000. 4 bed from €540,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: DRES
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Glenheron
Greystones, Co Wicklow
40 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: From €450,000
Launch: Early 2020
Developer: Cairn
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Marina Village Apartments
Greystones, Co Wicklow
1 and 2 bed apartments
Price: From €405,000
Launch: Early 2020
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Marina Village Houses
Greystones, Co Wicklow
New phase of 4 and 5 bed houses
Price: From €990,000
Launch: Early 2020
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

SeaGreen
Greystones, Co Wicklow
12 units: 4 bed homes
Price: From €545,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: Wood Group Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Sika Woods
Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
22 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Apr
Developer: Winterbrook
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Wicklow Hills
Newtown Mount Kennedy, Co Wicklow
60 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Early 2020
Developer: Tower Homes Developments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Delgany Close
Delgany, Co Wicklow
12 units: 3 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Feb
Developer: Skyline Investments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Redwood
Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
4 and 5 bed detached houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Apr
Developer: Knockree Developments
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Abbey Fort
Kinsale, Co Cork
40 units: 2, 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Summer/Autumn
Developer: Hatley Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ballinglanna
Glanmire, Co Cork
30 units: 3, 4 bed homes
Price: From €295,000
Launch: Spring
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Blackrock Villas
Blackrock, Co Cork
16 units: 4 and 5 bed homes
Price: From €555,000
Launch: Spring
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Clonlara
Kerry Pike, Co Cork
16 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Spring
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Coopers Grange
Ballincollig, Co Cork
5 units: 4 bed homes
Price: From €465,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Drakes Point
Crosshaven, Co Cork
12 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: From €290,000
Launch: Spring
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Kinsale Manor
Kinsale, Co Cork
8 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: From €340,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Gannon Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Martello
Rushbrooke, Co Cork
16 units 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: From €255,000
Launch: Feb
Developer: Caraden Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mount Woods
Douglas, Co Cork
2, 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Spring
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Steeplewoods
Carrigrohane, Co Cork
8 units: 4 bed homes
Price: From €440,000
Launch: Spring
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

105 Upper Salthill
Salthill, Co Galway
38 units: 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments
Price: TBC
Launch: Spring/Summer
Developer: Catena Real Estate
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Beal Taoide
Coast Road, Oranmore, Co Galway
8 units: 4 and 5 bed detached homes
Price: From €740,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Kenny Developments Galway
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Breacán
Letteragh Road, Co Galway
2 units: 4 bed homes
Price: From €365,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: Burkeway Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Doire Feá
Moycullen, Co Galway
18 units: 3 and 4 bed Homes
Price: From €295,000
Launch: Available now
Developer: BRTW Developments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Radharc an Locha
Moycullen, Co Galway
2 units: 4 bed detached
Price: TBC
Launch: Spring
Developer: Catena Real Estate
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Fánán
Letteragh Road, Co Galway
46 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Spring
Developer: Burkeway Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Bloomfield
Annacotty, Co Limerick
3 and 4 bed homes
Price: From €285,000
Launch: Spring
Developer: Clancy Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Castlebrook Manor
Castletroy, Co Limerick
3 and 4 bed homes
Price: From €285,000
Launch: Spring
Developer: Lioncor Developments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mungret Gate
Mungret, Co Limerick
2, 3 and 4 bed Homes
Price: TBC
Launch: Spring
Developer: Homeland Projects
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

