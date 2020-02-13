New homes schemes in commuter counties

While a limited number of new homes schemes in the capital might be within striking distance for first-time buyers in terms of their affordability, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow continue to do the proverbial heavy lifting when it comes to addressing the demand for housing of those working in, but priced out of the city.

There are 53 developments to choose from across Dublin’s three main commuter counties, with prices ranging from €227,500 for a three-bed house at Landport Estates’ Cluain Dara scheme in Derrinturn, Co Kildare, to starting prices of €990,000 for four-bed houses at Glenveagh Homes’ Marina Village scheme in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

There’s also plenty on offer in between those price points to suit the pockets and the living requirements of everyone from singletons to couples, to families and downsizers.

In terms of major new home developments, Bennett Homes’ delivery of 360 four and five-bed semi-detached and detached houses at Effernock, Trim Co, Meath, should prove popular. Prices at the scheme start from €365,000, and sales are underway.

Developer Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore, meanwhile, is gearing up for the launch of 20 three and four-bed houses at Bellingsfield, the latest addition to its hugely successful Piper’s Hill scheme in Naas, Co Kildare. Prices start from €300,000. At its Longstone development nearby, Ballymore has 80 three and four-bed houses for sale with prices starting from €345,000.

Greystones remains the most popular location in Wicklow for house hunters. The seaside town and its nearest neighbour, Delgany, have a number of new home schemes to choose from, including Eastmount, which is under development by D-Res Properties, and Churchlands, which is being developed by local builders the Wood Group. Located on either side of Chapel Road, in Delgany, the two schemes offer three and four-bed houses with prices starting from €485,000 in Eastmount. Prices at Churchlands have yet to be confirmed.

Kilbelin Abbey Newbridge, Co Kildare Approx. 20 units: 4 bed detached homes in initial phase of 70-unit scheme Price: From €349,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Montane Developments Agent: Coonan

The Paddocks Newbridge, Co Kildare 280 units: 2 and 3 bed townhouses, semi-detached and detached Price: From €280,000 Launch: Early 2020 Developer: Montane Developments Agent: Coonan

Abbottfield Clane, Co Kildare 74 units: 1, 2, 3, and 4 bed townhouses, semi-detached, detached and apartments Price: From €285,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Westin Homes Agent: Coonan

Clogheraun Brook Staplestown, Donadea, Co Kildare 3 units: large detached 4 bed with garage Price: €5,950,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Zinburg Agent: Coonan

Moyglare Hall Maynooth, Co Kildare 12 units: 5 bed detached and semi-detached Price: From €500,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Mycete Homes & North City Builders Agent: Coonan

The Riverside Kilcock, Co Kildare 72 units: 3 and 4 bed semi-detached and detached Price: From €327,500 Launch: Available now Developer: Merlon Contractors Agent: Coonan

Castlewellan Park Celbridge, Co Kildare 79 units: 3 and 4 bed houses Price: From €434,950 Launch: Available now Developer: Andrews Construction Agent: Coonan

Williams Grove Ardclough, Co Kildare 42 units: 2 and 3 bed townhouses and semi-detached Price: TBC Launch: TBC Developer: Westconcorde Agent: Coonan

Rathangan Manor Rathangan, Co Kildare 72 units: 3 and 4 bed houses Price: From €245,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Anthony Neville Homes . Agent: Coonan

The View, St. Mary's Park Leixlip, Co KIldare 7 units: 4 bed houses Price: From €460,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Mc Eleney Homes Agent: Coonan

Earl's Court Kill, Co Kildare 3 units: 4 bed detached. Cancerllations only Price: From €495,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Mirida Homes Agent: Coonan

Willouise Sallins, Co Kildare 4 and 5 bed detached Price: TBC Launch: Early 2020 Developer: Tolmac Construction Agent: Coonan

Furness Wood Johnstown, Naas, Co KIldare 52 units: 3 bed semis; 4 and 5 bed detached Price: From €360,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Ardstone Homes Agent: Coonan & CME Estate Agents

Elsmore Naas, Co KIldare 4 bed townhouses and semi-detached Price: From €349,950 Launch: Available now Developer: Cairn Agent: Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald

Oak Park Naas, Co Kildare 3 and 4 bed townhouses and semi-detached Price: 3 bed from €315,000. 4 bed from €360,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Cairn Agent: Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald

Mariavilla Maynooth, Co KIldare 460 units: 3 and 4 bed townhouses and semi-detached Price: From €370.000 Launch: Early 2020 Developer: Cairn Agent: Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald

Millerstown Maynooth Road, Kilcock, Co Kildare 2, 3, 4 and 5 bed houses Price: From €295,000 Launch: Early 2020 Developer: McGarrell Reilly Agent: Coonan & Hooke & MacDonald

Barnhall Meadows Leixlip, Co KIldare 3 and 4 bed semi-detached and detached Price: From €395,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh PLC Agent: Coonan & Savills

Cluain Dara Derrinturn, Co KIldare 60 units: 3 and 4 bed houses Price: From €227,500 Launch: Available now Developer: Landport Estates Agent: Coonan & Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly

Castle Farm Naas, Co Kildare 15 houses Price: 2 bed from €290,000. 3 bed mid terrace from €310,000. 3 bed end terrace from €320,000. 3 bed semi from €345,000. 4 bed semi from €380,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Ardstone Homes Agent: DNG

Oldtown Woods Celbridge, Co KIldare 39 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Lisney & Coonan

Barnhall Meadows Leixlip, Co Kildare 30 units: 3 and 4 bed houses Price: POA Launch: Early New Year Developer: Glenveagh Agent: Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes

Bellingsfield Naas, Co KIldare 20 units: 3, 4 bed semi detached and detached houses Price: From €300,000 Launch: Feb/March 2020 Developer: Ballymore Agent: David Blacoe - Savills New Homes

Station Walk Station Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare 2, 3, 4 and 5 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Ballymore Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Ledwill Park Kilcock, Co Kildare New phase of three and four-bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Feb Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Brady O'Flaherty

Longstone Naas, Co Kildare 80 three and four-bed houses Price: From €350,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Ballymore Agent: Sherry FitzGerald & CME

Lyreen Lodge Maynooth, Co Kildare Three and four-bed houses Price: From €435,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Southport New Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Brady O'Flaherty

Westfield Leixlip, Co KIldare 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €415,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Killross Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Oak Park Craddockstown, Naas, Co KIldare 3 and 4 bed houses Price: 3 bed from €315,000. 4 bed from €360,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan

Mariavilla Maynooth, Co Kildare 3 and 4 bed houses Price: 3 bed from €370,000. 4 bed from €480,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan

Millerstown Kilcock, Co Kildare 3, 4 and 5 bed houses Price: 3 bed from €375,000. 4 bed from €405,000. 5 bed from €500,000 Launch: Feb Developer: McGarrell Reilly Agent: Hooke & MacDonald, Coonan

Effernock Trim, Co Meath Approx. 360 units: 4 bed semi-detached and 4 and 5 bed detached. Approx. 15 in phase 1. New release of 4 bed detached Price: From €365,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Bennett Homes Agent: Coonan

Killeen Castle Dunsany, Co Meath TBC Price: TBC Launch: Available now Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Coonan

Holsteiner Park Williamstown Stud, Clonee, Co Meath Final 5 bed detached house with 3,455 sq.ft Price: €935,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: Knight Frank, Coonan

Boyne Road Navan, Co Meath 2, 3 and 4 bed semi and detached houses Price: POA Launch: Late 2020 Developer: Apollo 7 Agent: KnightFrank

Maydenhayes Mornington, Co Meath Six five-bed detached houses, 30 three, four and five-bed semi-detached and detached houses from 1,184sq ft - 1,734 sq ft Price: €299,500 - €585,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Mornington New Homes Agent: KnightFrank, Sherry Property Consultants

Donacarney Wood Mornington, Co Meath 20 units: 3, 4 bed semi-detached and detached houses Price: POA Launch: Spring Developer: Calmont Homes Agent: Savills New Homes

Dún Ríoga Dunshaughlin, Co Meath Apporox. 40 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €285,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Fairfield Dunshaughlin, Co Meath Last two units - three-bed showhouse and four-bed showhouse Price: TBC Launch: Available now Developer: Kingscroft Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Sherry

Broadmeadow Vale Ratoath, Co Meath Last 4 bed end terrace remaining Price: €365,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Sherwood Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Holsteiner Park Clonee, Co Meath One 5 bed detached in 21-unit scheme Price: €935,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh PLC Agent: Coonan, Knight Frank

Kilcarn Woods Navan, Co Meath 3 and 4 bed houses Price: From €285,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Kingscroft Developments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan

The Willows Old Dublin Road, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath 3 and 4 bed houses Price: 3 bed from €320,000. 4 bed TBC. 5 bed from €470,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Gem Construction Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Dillon Auctioneers

Strand View, Strand Road Bray, Co Wicklow 1, 2 and 3 bed seafront apartments off plans Price: From €320,000 Launch: Avaialable now Developer: Mc Eleney Homes Agent: Coonan

New development at Enniskerry, Co Wicklow 1, 2 bed apts, 3 bed duplexes and 3 bed houses in Phase 1 Price: TBC Launch: End of 2020 Developer: Maplewood Residential Agent: DNG

Ashcroft Delgany, Co Wicklow 8 units: 3, 4 and 5 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring/Summer 2021 Developer: Earlsfort Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ballinahinch Wood Ashford, Co Wicklow 50 four-bed houses Price: From €385,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Ardstone Agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Clarkes

Churchlands Delgany , Co Wicklow 20 units: 3, 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Wood Group Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Eastmount Delgany, Co Wicklow 40 units: 3, 4 and 5 bed homes Price: 3 bed from €485,000. 4 bed from €540,000 Launch: Feb Developer: DRES Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Glenheron Greystones, Co Wicklow 40 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €450,000 Launch: Early 2020 Developer: Cairn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Marina Village Apartments Greystones, Co Wicklow 1 and 2 bed apartments Price: From €405,000 Launch: Early 2020 Developer: Glenveagh Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Marina Village Houses Greystones, Co Wicklow New phase of 4 and 5 bed houses Price: From €990,000 Launch: Early 2020 Developer: Glenveagh Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

SeaGreen Greystones, Co Wicklow 12 units: 4 bed homes Price: From €545,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Wood Group Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Sika Woods Enniskerry, Co Wicklow 22 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Apr Developer: Winterbrook Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Wicklow Hills Newtown Mount Kennedy, Co Wicklow 60 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Early 2020 Developer: Tower Homes Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Delgany Close Delgany, Co Wicklow 12 units: 3 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Feb Developer: Skyline Investments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Redwood Enniskerry, Co Wicklow 4 and 5 bed detached houses Price: TBC Launch: Apr Developer: Knockree Developments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Abbey Fort Kinsale, Co Cork 40 units: 2, 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Summer/Autumn Developer: Hatley Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ballinglanna Glanmire, Co Cork 30 units: 3, 4 bed homes Price: From €295,000 Launch: Spring Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Blackrock Villas Blackrock, Co Cork 16 units: 4 and 5 bed homes Price: From €555,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Clonlara Kerry Pike, Co Cork 16 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Coopers Grange Ballincollig, Co Cork 5 units: 4 bed homes Price: From €465,000 Launch: Available now Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Drakes Point Crosshaven, Co Cork 12 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €290,000 Launch: Spring Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Kinsale Manor Kinsale, Co Cork 8 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €340,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Gannon Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Martello Rushbrooke, Co Cork 16 units 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €255,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Caraden Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mount Woods Douglas, Co Cork 2, 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Steeplewoods Carrigrohane, Co Cork 8 units: 4 bed homes Price: From €440,000 Launch: Spring Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

105 Upper Salthill Salthill, Co Galway 38 units: 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments Price: TBC Launch: Spring/Summer Developer: Catena Real Estate Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Beal Taoide Coast Road, Oranmore, Co Galway 8 units: 4 and 5 bed detached homes Price: From €740,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Kenny Developments Galway Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Breacán Letteragh Road, Co Galway 2 units: 4 bed homes Price: From €365,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Burkeway Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Doire Feá Moycullen, Co Galway 18 units: 3 and 4 bed Homes Price: From €295,000 Launch: Available now Developer: BRTW Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Radharc an Locha Moycullen, Co Galway 2 units: 4 bed detached Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Catena Real Estate Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Fánán Letteragh Road, Co Galway 46 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Burkeway Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Bloomfield Annacotty, Co Limerick 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €285,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Clancy Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Castlebrook Manor Castletroy, Co Limerick 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €285,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Lioncor Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mungret Gate Mungret, Co Limerick 2, 3 and 4 bed Homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Homeland Projects Agent: Sherry FitzGerald



