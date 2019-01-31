New homes schemes in commuter counties

While there is clearly pent-up demand for new homes owing to a shortage of available supply, this is not translating in the city or its suburbs into overnight queues to snap up properties. The main reason for this is a gap between pricing, driven by builders’ costs and poor affordability for first time buyers. As a result many young buyers are looking further afield to the commuter counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow. This is by far the busiest tranche of our scheduled listing for new homes in 2019 - admittedly it takes in three county areas, but clearly there is demand as more and more new homes schemes come to market around the county borders with Dublin.
A quick tally suggest about 15 new launches in these areas with numbers of homes coming available ranging from about 20 to 40 units in each. Add to this further substantial new phases at already up and running schemes and there will be an abundance of choice coming on stream in each of these counties.
Cairn’s launch of a 250 unit development at Oak Park in Naas is likely to generate plenty of interest, while its 460 unit scheme Mariavilla in Maynooth will be one of the biggest developments to come on stream here in recent times. Close by in Kilcock Glenveagh’s Ledwill Park scheme is already proving popular with pricing for two- three- and four-bed homes set competitively between €275,000 and €400,000.
Ledwill Park
Kilcock, Co Kildare
Two-, three- and four-bed houses from 85sq m to 171sq m. New launch
Price:
From €275,000 to €400,000 (Guide price)
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Glenveagh PLC
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Millerstown
Co Kildare, Co Kildare
20 three-, four- and five-bed detached and semi-detached houses. Second phase
Price:
From €327,500 to €500,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
McGarrell Reilly
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property
Westfield
Easton, Leixlip, Co Kildare
Three- and four-bed houses. Fourth phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Mariavilla
Maynooth, Co Kildare
35 three- and four-bed houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
March
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property
Carton Wood
Dublin Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare
Four- and five-bed semi and detached houses. Final phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Anthony Neville Homes
Agent:
David Blacoe
Oak Park
Craddockstown, Naas, Co Kildare
35 three- and four-bed houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
May
Developer:
Cairn Homes Plc
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property
Castle Farm
Naas, Co Kildare
25 two-, three- and four-bed terraced, semi-detached, and detached houses from 88sq m to 140sq m. Next release
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Ardstone Homes
Agent:
DNG New Homes & DNG Doyle
Elsmore
Naas, Co Kildareaas
20 three- and four-bed houses. Second phase
Price:
From €309,950 to €349,950
Launch:
February
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property
Bellingsfield
Naas, Co Kildare
Three- and four-bed semi and detached houses. Third phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Ballymore Group
Agent:
Savills
Longstone
Naas, Co Kildare
Three- and four-bed houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Ballymore
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Stoneleigh
Naas, Co Kildare
Last remaining three-bed houses 117.5sq m.
Price:
From €340,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Ballymore
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Rathangan Manor
Rathangan, Co Kildare
12 three- and four-bed semi and detached houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Anthony Neville Homes
Agent:
Savills
Kilbelin Abbey
Newbridge, Co Kildare
14 four-bed detached houses in the initial phase of a 70-unit development. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Montane Developments
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
The Paddocks
Newbridge, Co Kildare
36 three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached townhouses as part of a 280-unit development. Second phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Montane Developments
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Abbotfield
Clane, Co Kildare
25 three- and four-bed semi-detached houses and apartments in a 90-unit development. New launch.
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Westin Homes
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Furness Wood
Johnstown, Naas, Co Kildare
52 three and four-bed semis, four- and five-bed detached houses. Second phase
Price:
From €380,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Ardstone Homes
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & CME Estate Agents
Grangemore Manor
Brannockstown, Naas, Co Kildare
Seven five-bed detached houses with garages. New launch
Price:
From €575,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Stanley Residential
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & CME Estate Agents
Elsmore
Naas, Co Kildare
Three- and four-bed townhouses in a 160-unit development. Second phase
Price:
From €310,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald
Oak Park
Naas, Co Kildare
Two- three- and four-bed houses in a 250-unit development. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald
Oldtown Walk
Naas, Co Kildare
Single five-bed detached house remaining in a 50-unit development. Final phase
Price:
From €560,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Westin Homes
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Moyglare Hall
Maynooth, Co Kildare
35 three-, four- and five-bed houses. Final phase
Price:
From €355,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Mycete Homes Ltd & North City Builders
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Mariavilla
Maynooth, Co Kildare
Two-, three-, and four-bed homes plus apartments and duplexes planned in a 460-unit development. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald
Willouise
Sallins, Co Kildare
Remaining one-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and two- and three-bed houses in a 40-unit development. Final phase
Price:
From €215,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
K4S Real Estate
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & Conway Auctioneers
The Riverside
Kilcock, Co Kildare
20 three- and four-bed houses in a 72-unit development. Second phase
Price:
From €335,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Merlon Contractors
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Millerstown
Kilcock, Co Kildare
25 two- to five-bed homes in a 150-unit development. Second phase
Price:
From €290,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
McGarrell Reilly
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald
Castlewellan Park
Celbridge, Co Kildare
40 two- to five-bed houses in a 80-unit development. Second phase
Price:
From €344,950
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Andrews Construction
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Cluain Dara
Derrinturn, Co Kildare
20 three- and four-bed houses in a 60-unit development. Second phase
Price:
From €227,500
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Landport Estates
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly
Williams Grove
Ardclough, Co Kildare
25 two- to five-bed houses in a 42-unit development. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Summer
Developer:
Westconcorde
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
The View, St Mary's Park
Leixlip, Co Kildare
Seven three- and four-bed homes. New launch
Price:
From €390,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Mc Eleney Homes
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Rathangan Manor
Rathangan, Co Kildare
13 three-, four- and five-bed houses in 720-unit development. First phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Anthony Neville Homes Ltd.
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & Savills
Churchfields
Ashbourne, Co Meath
35 three- and four-bed houses. Third phase
Price:
From €330,000 to €385,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan
Holsteiner Park
Clonee, Co Meath
Final four five-beds in a 21-unit development. Final phase
Price:
From €875,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh
Agent:
Coonan New Homes & Knight Frank
Holsteiner
Clonee, Co Meath
21 large new houses. Third phase
Price:
From €875,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
Knight Frank
The Willows
Dublin Road, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
25 three-, four- and five-bed houses. Third phase
Price:
From €299,000 to €470,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Gem Construction
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Dillon Auctioneers
Fairfield, Dunshaughlin
Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Three- and four-bed semi-detached homes from 105sq m to 124sq m. First phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Kingscroft Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Dún Ríoga
Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Three- and four-bed houses from 90sq m to 131sq m. Second phase
Price:
Three-beds TBC, four-beds from €355,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Donacarney Wood
Mornington, Co Meath
12 three-, four- and five-bed semi and detached houses. Second phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
April
Developer:
Donacarney Wood Ltd
Agent:
Savills
Maydenhayes
Mornington, Co Meath
236 three-, four- and five-bed homes. Fourth phase
Price:
From €295,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Mornington New Homes
Agent:
Knight Frank
Kilcarn Woods
Navan, Co Meath
20 three- and four-bed houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Kingscroft Developments
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan
Broadmeadow Vale
Ratoath, Co Meath
25 three- and four-bed houses from 111sq m to 159sq m. Third phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Sherwood Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Ballinahinch Wood
Ballinahinch Wood, Ashford, Co Wicklow
34 three- and four-bed houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Ardstone
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Waverly
Blacklion, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Three-, four- and five-bed homes from 109sq m to 166sq m.
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Newlyn
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Marina Village
Greystones, Co Wicklow
Houses 215 sq m, three-bed townhouses 117sq m, one- and two-bed apartments from 51sq m to 96sq m. Second phase
Price:
Houses from €1 million, townhouses TBC, apartments from €425,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh PLC
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Seagreen
Greystones, Co Wicklow
Four-bed detached and semi-detached 152sq m family houses.
Price:
From €565,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Woodgroup
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
The View at Glenheron
The View at Glenheron, Greystones, Co Wicklow
30 three- and four-bed houses from 113sq m to 167sq m. Third phase
Price:
From €450,000 to €585,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
CAIRN
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Ternlee
Cooldross Lane, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow
10 three- and four-bed houses from 108sq m to 131sq m. Final phase