New homes schemes in commuter counties

While there is clearly pent-up demand for new homes owing to a shortage of available supply, this is not translating in the city or its suburbs into overnight queues to snap up properties. The main reason for this is a gap between pricing, driven by builders’ costs and poor affordability for first time buyers. As a result many young buyers are looking further afield to the commuter counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow. This is by far the busiest tranche of our scheduled listing for new homes in 2019 - admittedly it takes in three county areas, but clearly there is demand as more and more new homes schemes come to market around the county borders with Dublin.

A quick tally suggest about 15 new launches in these areas with numbers of homes coming available ranging from about 20 to 40 units in each. Add to this further substantial new phases at already up and running schemes and there will be an abundance of choice coming on stream in each of these counties.

Cairn’s launch of a 250 unit development at Oak Park in Naas is likely to generate plenty of interest, while its 460 unit scheme Mariavilla in Maynooth will be one of the biggest developments to come on stream here in recent times. Close by in Kilcock Glenveagh’s Ledwill Park scheme is already proving popular with pricing for two- three- and four-bed homes set competitively between €275,000 and €400,000.

Ledwill Park Kilcock, Co Kildare Two-, three- and four-bed houses from 85sq m to 171sq m. New launch Price: From €275,000 to €400,000 (Guide price) Launch: Spring Developer: Glenveagh PLC Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Millerstown Co Kildare, Co Kildare 20 three-, four- and five-bed detached and semi-detached houses. Second phase Price: From €327,500 to €500,000 Launch: Available now Developer: McGarrell Reilly Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property

Westfield Easton, Leixlip, Co Kildare Three- and four-bed houses. Fourth phase Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Mariavilla Maynooth, Co Kildare 35 three- and four-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: March Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property

Carton Wood Dublin Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare Four- and five-bed semi and detached houses. Final phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Anthony Neville Homes Agent: David Blacoe

Oak Park Craddockstown, Naas, Co Kildare 35 three- and four-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: May Developer: Cairn Homes Plc Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property

Castle Farm Naas, Co Kildare 25 two-, three- and four-bed terraced, semi-detached, and detached houses from 88sq m to 140sq m. Next release Price: TBC Launch: Available now Developer: Ardstone Homes Agent: DNG New Homes & DNG Doyle

Elsmore Naas, Co Kildareaas 20 three- and four-bed houses. Second phase Price: From €309,950 to €349,950 Launch: February Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property

Bellingsfield Naas, Co Kildare Three- and four-bed semi and detached houses. Third phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Ballymore Group Agent: Savills

Longstone Naas, Co Kildare Three- and four-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Ballymore Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Stoneleigh Naas, Co Kildare Last remaining three-bed houses 117.5sq m. Price: From €340,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Ballymore Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Rathangan Manor Rathangan, Co Kildare 12 three- and four-bed semi and detached houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Anthony Neville Homes Agent: Savills

Kilbelin Abbey Newbridge, Co Kildare 14 four-bed detached houses in the initial phase of a 70-unit development. New launch Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Montane Developments Agent: Coonan New Homes

The Paddocks Newbridge, Co Kildare 36 three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached townhouses as part of a 280-unit development. Second phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Montane Developments Agent: Coonan New Homes

Abbotfield Clane, Co Kildare 25 three- and four-bed semi-detached houses and apartments in a 90-unit development. New launch. Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Westin Homes Agent: Coonan New Homes

Furness Wood Johnstown, Naas, Co Kildare 52 three and four-bed semis, four- and five-bed detached houses. Second phase Price: From €380,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Ardstone Homes Agent: Coonan New Homes & CME Estate Agents

Grangemore Manor Brannockstown, Naas, Co Kildare Seven five-bed detached houses with garages. New launch Price: From €575,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Stanley Residential Agent: Coonan New Homes & CME Estate Agents

Elsmore Naas, Co Kildare Three- and four-bed townhouses in a 160-unit development. Second phase Price: From €310,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Cairn Agent: Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald

Oak Park Naas, Co Kildare Two- three- and four-bed houses in a 250-unit development. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Cairn Agent: Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald

Oldtown Walk Naas, Co Kildare Single five-bed detached house remaining in a 50-unit development. Final phase Price: From €560,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Westin Homes Agent: Coonan New Homes

Moyglare Hall Maynooth, Co Kildare 35 three-, four- and five-bed houses. Final phase Price: From €355,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Mycete Homes Ltd & North City Builders Agent: Coonan New Homes

Mariavilla Maynooth, Co Kildare Two-, three-, and four-bed homes plus apartments and duplexes planned in a 460-unit development. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Cairn Agent: Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald

Willouise Sallins, Co Kildare Remaining one-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and two- and three-bed houses in a 40-unit development. Final phase Price: From €215,000 Launch: Available now Developer: K4S Real Estate Agent: Coonan New Homes & Conway Auctioneers

The Riverside Kilcock, Co Kildare 20 three- and four-bed houses in a 72-unit development. Second phase Price: From €335,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Merlon Contractors Agent: Coonan New Homes

Millerstown Kilcock, Co Kildare 25 two- to five-bed homes in a 150-unit development. Second phase Price: From €290,000 Launch: Available now Developer: McGarrell Reilly Agent: Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald

Castlewellan Park Celbridge, Co Kildare 40 two- to five-bed houses in a 80-unit development. Second phase Price: From €344,950 Launch: Available now Developer: Andrews Construction Agent: Coonan New Homes

Cluain Dara Derrinturn, Co Kildare 20 three- and four-bed houses in a 60-unit development. Second phase Price: From €227,500 Launch: Available now Developer: Landport Estates Agent: Coonan New Homes & Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly

Williams Grove Ardclough, Co Kildare 25 two- to five-bed houses in a 42-unit development. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Summer Developer: Westconcorde Agent: Coonan New Homes

The View, St Mary's Park Leixlip, Co Kildare Seven three- and four-bed homes. New launch Price: From €390,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Mc Eleney Homes Agent: Coonan New Homes

Rathangan Manor Rathangan, Co Kildare 13 three-, four- and five-bed houses in 720-unit development. First phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Anthony Neville Homes Ltd. Agent: Coonan New Homes & Savills

Churchfields Ashbourne, Co Meath 35 three- and four-bed houses. Third phase Price: From €330,000 to €385,000 Launch: February Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan

Holsteiner Park Clonee, Co Meath Final four five-beds in a 21-unit development. Final phase Price: From €875,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh Agent: Coonan New Homes & Knight Frank

Holsteiner Clonee, Co Meath 21 large new houses. Third phase Price: From €875,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: Knight Frank

The Willows Dublin Road, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath 25 three-, four- and five-bed houses. Third phase Price: From €299,000 to €470,000 Launch: February Developer: Gem Construction Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Dillon Auctioneers

Fairfield, Dunshaughlin Dunshaughlin, Co Meath Three- and four-bed semi-detached homes from 105sq m to 124sq m. First phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Kingscroft Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Dún Ríoga Dunshaughlin, Co Meath Three- and four-bed houses from 90sq m to 131sq m. Second phase Price: Three-beds TBC, four-beds from €355,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Donacarney Wood Mornington, Co Meath 12 three-, four- and five-bed semi and detached houses. Second phase Price: TBC Launch: April Developer: Donacarney Wood Ltd Agent: Savills

Maydenhayes Mornington, Co Meath 236 three-, four- and five-bed homes. Fourth phase Price: From €295,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Mornington New Homes Agent: Knight Frank

Kilcarn Woods Navan, Co Meath 20 three- and four-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Kingscroft Developments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan

Broadmeadow Vale Ratoath, Co Meath 25 three- and four-bed houses from 111sq m to 159sq m. Third phase Price: TBC Launch: Available now Developer: Sherwood Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Ballinahinch Wood Ballinahinch Wood, Ashford, Co Wicklow 34 three- and four-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Ardstone Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Waverly Blacklion, Greystones, Co Wicklow Three-, four- and five-bed homes from 109sq m to 166sq m. Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Newlyn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Marina Village Greystones, Co Wicklow Houses 215 sq m, three-bed townhouses 117sq m, one- and two-bed apartments from 51sq m to 96sq m. Second phase Price: Houses from €1 million, townhouses TBC, apartments from €425,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh PLC Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Seagreen Greystones, Co Wicklow Four-bed detached and semi-detached 152sq m family houses. Price: From €565,000 Launch: February Developer: Woodgroup Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The View at Glenheron The View at Glenheron, Greystones, Co Wicklow 30 three- and four-bed houses from 113sq m to 167sq m. Third phase Price: From €450,000 to €585,000 Launch: Available now Developer: CAIRN Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Ternlee Cooldross Lane, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow 10 three- and four-bed houses from 108sq m to 131sq m. Final phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Newlyn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Wicklow Hills Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow Three- and four-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Tower Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Bollarney Woods Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow 35 three- and four-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: March Developer: Skyline Investments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & REA Forkin

