New homes in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

While the latest figures from the CSO shows that Dublin house prices decreased by 0.7 per cent in the year to last November, the fall was far more pronounced in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown at 6.3 per cent.

As much as that drop in prices will be welcomed by those looking to buy a home in the south Dublin borough, it is still the most expensive location in the capital: the average price of a home in the area is €600,335, with the median at €527,000. In comparison, the average price across Dublin stands at €438,729, with the median value €370,000.

However, there are still some more affordable options available to first-time buyers among the 34 new-home schemes being marketed this spring. Developer Michael Cotter’s Park Developments, for instance, is offering two-bed apartments from €295,000 at the latest phase of its successful Clay Park scheme in Leopardstown. In Rathfarnham, meanwhile, Ardstone Homes has the final phase of three, four and five-bed houses at White Pines for sale at starting prices of €445,000.

First-time buyers with slightly-deeper pockets and those trading up will be interested in the 25 three and four-bed houses developer Michael O’Flynn’s O’Flynn Group has brought to the market at Beechpark, Cabinteely. The prices here begin at €535,000.

Prospective downsizers in nearby Foxrock might like to cast an eye over the apartments, and three, four and five-bed houses being launched by Castlethorn at its Brighton Wood development on Brighton Road. Prices at the scheme begin at €725,000.

Carrig Bui Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, D18 4 and 5 bed houses Price: 4 bed semis from €695,000 Launch: Feb-March Developer: Kelland Homes Agent: DNG

Westminster Wood Foxrock, D18 2 bed own-door apts Price: From€550,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Winterbrook Agent: DNG

Camberley Mews Churchtown, D14 4 bed houses Price: From€730,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Homeland Agent: DNG

Rockville Glenamuck Rd, Carrickmines, D18 Showhouses now released for sale Price: 4 bed plus study detached €895,000. 3 bed showhouse €600,000. 4 bed showhouse €725,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Maplewood Residential Agent: DNG

Knockrabo Mount Anville Rd, D14 69 units: 1, 2 and 3 bed apartmetns and penthouses Price: TBC Launch: Late Feb Developer: Bain Capital Agent: DNG and Savills Joint Agents

Fairways Carrickmines Manor, D18 3 and 4 bed homes. 1,264 sq.ft -1,610 sq.ft Price: POA Launch: Spring Developer: Grant Thornton/NAMA Agent: Knight Frank

Fortwilliam Blackrock, Co Dublin Four four-bed semi-detached hosues Price: POA Launch: Spring Developer: EWR Investments Agent: KnightFrank

Condor Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin 5 bed detached homes. 3,713 sq.ft Price: From €1,100,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Lioncor Developments Agent: KnightFrank, Sherry Fitzgerald

St Paul's Square Glenageary, Co Dublin 9 units: 7 five-bed townhouses and 2 three-bed mews houses Price: 5 beds from €1.165m. 3 beds TBC Launch: Available now Developer: Torca Agent: Lisney

Redan Cliff Dalkey, Co Dublin 3 units 3: two and three-bed mews houses Price: TBC Launch: Sept Developer: Torca Agent: Lisney

One Springfield Park Foxrock, D18 20 units: 2 bed apartments and 3 bed duplexes Price: TBC Launch: Summer Developer: Crafthouse Agent: Lisney

The Stables Co Dublin, The Rise, Mount Merrion 3 bed stable houses Price: From €700,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Centurion Homes Agent: Beverly Ensor - Savills New Homes

Clay Farm Leopardstown, D18 33 units: 3 and 4 bed houses Price: POA Launch: Spring Developer: Park Developments Agent: Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes

Clay Farm Leopardstown, D18 24 units: 1 and 2 bed apartments Price: From €295,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Park Developments Agent: Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes

Knockrabo Mount Anville Road, Goatstown, D14 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments Price: POA Launch: Spring Developer: Regency Agent: Gavan Ryan - Savills New Homes & DNG

Prospect House Barclay Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin 15: six 2 bed apartments, nine 2, 3, 4, and 5 bed houses Price: From €575,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Carrickreagh Developments Agent: Gemma Moore - Savills New Homes

Albany Killiney, Co Dublin 4 and 5 bed homes Price: From €895,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Cairn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Amberley Court Stillorgan Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin 6 units: 2 and 3 bed duplex and 4 bed homes Price: €1,050,000. Duplex TBC Launch: February Developer: Pathville Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Anglesea Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin 3 apartments remaining Price: From €1,125,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Bourke Builders Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Marine Walk Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin 2 and 3 bed apartment Price: From €495,000 Launch: Available now Developer: William Neville and Sons Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Royal Terrace North Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin 2 houses remaining Price: €1,550,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Montane Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Beechpark Cabinteely, D18 25 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €535,000 Launch: Feb Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Feldberg Glenegeary, Co Dublin Last 2 bed apartment and one 4 bed house Price: 2 bed apartment €560,000. 4 bed house €840,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Belgrove Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Brighton Wood Foxrock, D18 28 units: 2 bed apartments and 3, 4 and 5 bed homes Price: From €725,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Proby Place Blackrock, Co Dublin 4 and 5 bed houses Price: From €1,250,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Purbeck Co Dublin, Monkstown Village Last 2 houses remaining Price: From €1,075,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Lulani Development Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

The Nurseries Dundrum, D14 8 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: From €825,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Lioncor Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Trimbleston Goatstown, D14 44 units: 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments and penthouses and 4 bed houses Price: From €395,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Sorohan Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

White Pines Rathfarnham, D16 16 units: 3, 4 and 5 bed houses Price: From €445,000 Launch: Final Phase Developer: Ardstone Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Auburn Green Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin 6 units: 4 bed houses Price: From€660,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Coliemore Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889

Egremont Church Road, Killiney 47 units: 2 and 3 bed apartments/duplex and houses Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Durkan Residential Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889

Feldberg Co Dublin, Glenageary 1 and 2 bed apartments and one three bed penthouse Price: From €425,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Belgrove Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889

Stepaside Park Stepaside, D18 4 bed detached homes Price: From €695,000 Launch: Available now Developer: McGarrell Reilly Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1890

Fairways Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin 5 bed houses and 4 bed plus study houses Price: 4 bed plus study from €805,000. 5 bed from €885,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Cosgraves Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Ardilea Crescent Ardilea, Clonskeagh, D14 2 and 3 bed apartments Price: 2 bed from €525,000. 3 bed penthouses from €800,000 Launch: Oct Developer: O’Malley Construction Company Agent: Hooke & MacDonald



