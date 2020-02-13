New homes in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

While it is the most expensive area in the capital to buy a home, there are options for first-time buyers
While the latest figures from the CSO shows that Dublin house prices decreased by 0.7 per cent in the year to last November, the fall was far more pronounced in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown at 6.3 per cent.
As much as that drop in prices will be welcomed by those looking to buy a home in the south Dublin borough, it is still the most expensive location in the capital: the average price of a home in the area is €600,335, with the median at €527,000. In comparison, the average price across Dublin stands at €438,729, with the median value €370,000.
However, there are still some more affordable options available to first-time buyers among the 34 new-home schemes being marketed this spring. Developer Michael Cotter’s Park Developments, for instance, is offering two-bed apartments from €295,000 at the latest phase of its successful Clay Park scheme in Leopardstown. In Rathfarnham, meanwhile, Ardstone Homes has the final phase of three, four and five-bed houses at White Pines for sale at starting prices of €445,000.
First-time buyers with slightly-deeper pockets and those trading up will be interested in the 25 three and four-bed houses developer Michael O’Flynn’s O’Flynn Group has brought to the market at Beechpark, Cabinteely. The prices here begin at €535,000.
Prospective downsizers in nearby Foxrock might like to cast an eye over the apartments, and three, four and five-bed houses being launched by Castlethorn at its Brighton Wood development on Brighton Road. Prices at the scheme begin at €725,000.
Carrig Bui
Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, D18
4 and 5 bed houses
Price:
4 bed semis from €695,000
Launch:
Feb-March
Developer:
Kelland Homes
Agent:
DNG
Westminster Wood
Foxrock, D18
2 bed own-door apts
Price:
From€550,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Winterbrook
Agent:
DNG
Camberley Mews
Churchtown, D14
4 bed houses
Price:
From€730,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Homeland
Agent:
DNG
Rockville
Glenamuck Rd, Carrickmines, D18
Showhouses now released for sale
Price:
4 bed plus study detached €895,000. 3 bed showhouse €600,000. 4 bed showhouse €725,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Maplewood Residential
Agent:
DNG
Knockrabo
Mount Anville Rd, D14
69 units: 1, 2 and 3 bed apartmetns and penthouses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Late Feb
Developer:
Bain Capital
Agent:
DNG and Savills Joint Agents
Fairways
Carrickmines Manor, D18
3 and 4 bed homes. 1,264 sq.ft -1,610 sq.ft
Price:
POA
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Grant Thornton/NAMA
Agent:
Knight Frank
Fortwilliam
Blackrock, Co Dublin
Four four-bed semi-detached hosues
Price:
POA
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
EWR Investments
Agent:
KnightFrank
Condor
Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin
5 bed detached homes. 3,713 sq.ft
Price:
From €1,100,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Lioncor Developments
Agent:
KnightFrank, Sherry Fitzgerald
St Paul's Square
Glenageary, Co Dublin
9 units: 7 five-bed townhouses and 2 three-bed mews houses
Price:
5 beds from €1.165m. 3 beds TBC
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Torca
Agent:
Lisney
Redan Cliff
Dalkey, Co Dublin
3 units 3: two and three-bed mews houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Sept
Developer:
Torca
Agent:
Lisney
One Springfield Park
Foxrock, D18
20 units: 2 bed apartments and 3 bed duplexes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Summer
Developer:
Crafthouse
Agent:
Lisney
The Stables
Co Dublin, The Rise, Mount Merrion
3 bed stable houses
Price:
From €700,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Centurion Homes
Agent:
Beverly Ensor - Savills New Homes
Clay Farm
Leopardstown, D18
33 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
POA
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Park Developments
Agent:
Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes
Clay Farm
Leopardstown, D18
24 units: 1 and 2 bed apartments
Price:
From €295,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Park Developments
Agent:
Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes
Knockrabo
Mount Anville Road, Goatstown, D14
1, 2 and 3 bed apartments
Price:
POA
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Regency
Agent:
Gavan Ryan - Savills New Homes & DNG
Prospect House
Barclay Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin
15: six 2 bed apartments, nine 2, 3, 4, and 5 bed houses
Price:
From €575,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Carrickreagh Developments
Agent:
Gemma Moore - Savills New Homes
Albany
Killiney, Co Dublin
4 and 5 bed homes
Price:
From €895,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Amberley Court
Stillorgan Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
6 units: 2 and 3 bed duplex and 4 bed homes
Price:
€1,050,000. Duplex TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Pathville Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Anglesea
Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
3 apartments remaining
Price:
From €1,125,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Bourke Builders
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Marine Walk
Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
2 and 3 bed apartment
Price:
From €495,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
William Neville and Sons
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Royal Terrace North
Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
2 houses remaining
Price:
€1,550,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Montane Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Beechpark
Cabinteely, D18
25 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price:
From €535,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
O'Flynn Group
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Feldberg
Glenegeary, Co Dublin
Last 2 bed apartment and one 4 bed house
Price:
2 bed apartment €560,000. 4 bed house €840,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Belgrove Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Brighton Wood
Foxrock, D18
28 units: 2 bed apartments and 3, 4 and 5 bed homes
Price:
From €725,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Proby Place
Blackrock, Co Dublin
4 and 5 bed houses
Price:
From €1,250,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Purbeck
Co Dublin, Monkstown Village
Last 2 houses remaining
Price:
From €1,075,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Lulani Development
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
The Nurseries
Dundrum, D14
8 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price:
From €825,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Lioncor
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Trimbleston
Goatstown, D14
44 units: 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments and penthouses and 4 bed houses
Price:
From €395,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Sorohan
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
White Pines
Rathfarnham, D16
16 units: 3, 4 and 5 bed houses
Price:
From €445,000
Launch:
Final Phase
Developer:
Ardstone Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Auburn Green
Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
6 units: 4 bed houses
Price:
From€660,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Coliemore Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889
Egremont
Church Road, Killiney
47 units: 2 and 3 bed apartments/duplex and houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Durkan Residential
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889
Feldberg
Co Dublin, Glenageary
1 and 2 bed apartments and one three bed penthouse
Price:
From €425,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Belgrove Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889
Stepaside Park
Stepaside, D18
4 bed detached homes
Price:
From €695,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
McGarrell Reilly
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1890
Fairways
Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
5 bed houses and 4 bed plus study houses
Price:
4 bed plus study from €805,000. 5 bed from €885,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Cosgraves
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Ardilea Crescent
Ardilea, Clonskeagh, D14
2 and 3 bed apartments
Price:
2 bed from €525,000. 3 bed penthouses from €800,000