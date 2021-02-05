New build with fresh appeal in old Clontarf seeks €1.1m

The great work done by Dublin City Council on the walking and cycling paths skirting Dublin Bay along its sea wall from this Dublin 3 village to Sutton Cross has only magnified Clontarf’s appeal.

The Bull Wall, Dollymount Strand and St Anne’s Park are its other great amenities and their popularity has rocketed during lockdown restrictions, making the seafront a busy spot, particularly at weekends.

Norabrook is a 1.7-acre infill development located at the intersection of St Lawrence and Howth Roads. The development, featuring 18 sizeable redbricks, was launched in 2017 by Clontarf-based Hugh McGreevy & Sons and comprises three-storey, A3-rated properties that fit well in a neighbourhood.

At launch, asking prices for the four- and five-bed homes ranged from €950,000 to €1.25 million.

Number 2 was one of the development’s show houses. The five-bed, four-bath semi was fitted out by Trisha Younge Interiors and came to market seeking €1.12 million and sold for €1.09 million. This price included the designer’s fixtures and fittings and the VAT on new homes. It is listed on the 2018 property price register, excluding VAT, as having sold for €937,000.

Pristine

The property is in pristine condition and extends to 235sq m/2,529sq ft with good ceiling heights throughout, rising to 2.7m at hall level. Downstairs is laid out with a formal living room to the front and a light-filled kitchen to the rear with separate utility and side access. The garden is south-facing and private.

On the first floor there is a second lounge, which gives older children or parents a room to call their own. Two of the five bedrooms are also at this level. Set to the back of the house, these get morning sun. The main bedroom includes a walk-in dressing room.

There are three more bedrooms on the second floor. Two of these are en suite. The fifth bedroom is used as a home office and is far enough away from the bustle of the kitchen to ensure you can work uninterrupted by home life.

Number 2 is seeking €1.1 million through agent SherryFitzGerald.