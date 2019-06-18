New Bride Street beauty in Dublin 8 for €525k

Contrary to its name New Bride Street in Dublin 8 has no connection with matrimony whatsoever.

The small street, where Heytesbury and Kevin Street meet, takes its name from St Bride’s Church, which had pre-Viking foundations and where graves date back to the 8th century. The actual site of this since-demolished ancient church is on the northeast site of St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Located within a five-minute stroll from St Stephen’s Green, Number 23 was purchased by its current owners in 2016 for €380,000.

After much renovation, which included insulation, new flooring and heating in conjunction with a complete refurbishment, the property, which extends to 82sq m (883sq ft) and is now in turnkey condition, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €525,000.

The property is inverted by comparison with other similar villa-style houses; the two bedrooms are located at hall level. Both are double rooms, though the second is currently used as a living room with a futon for overnight guests.

Number 23 retains its period features such as the old fireplace in the principal bedroom, and is full of charm, offering a property with far more character than more bland newly-built apartments which could be purchased for a similar price.

Barbecue area

At garden level there’s a kitchen which has the benefit of a small raised terrace and barbecue area outside. Also at this level is a fine-sized living room and a large bathroom-cum-utility.

Décor is pared back with a simple scheme and colour palette at garden level, in contrast to the cobalt blue principal bedroom upstairs.

The location is second to none as far as city living goes. The Harcourt Luas stop is a five-minute walk, and the street runs parallel to Camden Street, now the city’s culinary mecca. For interesting lunches, Assassination Custard with its two small tables is less than a minute away, at the end of the street.