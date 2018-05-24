Never been to Meath? These new houses could take you there

The past two years have seen a surge of new developments in Navan, Dunshaughlin and Ashbourne. Dunshaughlin itself will see between 600 and 800 new homes built in the next three years. Other areas off the commuter belt to Dublin have seen only small to moderate development.

In Clonee, Holsteiner Park at Williamstown Stud, the final phase of high-end Georgian-style properties, is now on the market by Glenveagh Properties through Knight Frank and Coonan New Homes. Last year the first phase of four-bedroom houses set in a private gated community sold out. A large proportion of the buyers came from Castleknock and Lucan.

Hand-painted kitchens

This phase offers four- and five-bed detached A-rated houses ranging from 246sq m to 321sq m, with prices from €795,000 to €900,000. Interiors are high-end, with hand-painted kitchens, Siemens appliances, 9ft ceilings and generous landscaped gardens.

In Dunshaughlin, The Willows, a development designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning, is on the market through agents Hooke and MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Prices for the properties, which are a mix of three- and four-bed family homes, are from €323,000 to €365,000 respectively.

Hooke and MacDonald and REA T and J Gavigan are selling the latest phase of Churchfields in Ashbourne. The Cairn Homes development of three- and four-bedroom houses range between €330,000 and €375,000. So far 230 properties have sold in the estate, with 12 now on the market in the latest phase.

All sold out

At Clonmagadden on the northern outskirts of Navan, the latest phase of Cluain Adain, by Glenveagh Properties, is being sold off-plan by Raymond Potterton. The two-bed units have all sold out but there will be a new release in the next couple of months. The remaining houses on offer are a mixture of three-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached properties with prices starting at €220,000.

Again by Glenveagh, in Johnstown, Navan is the Cois Glaisín development of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. The location boasts 20 schools, proximity to the M3, within 40 minutes to Dublin airport and city, and is serviced by eight bus routes. Prices from €225,000 to €320,000 through Raymond Potterton.

REA Grimes have a new development at the Oaks on Bachelors Walk in Ashbourne: six four-bedroom detached houses with prices from €575,000.