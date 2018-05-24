Never been to Meath? These new houses could take you there

A surge of new developments will attract house-buyers to this commuter county

Elizabeth Birdthistle

 

The past two years have seen a surge of new developments in Navan, Dunshaughlin and Ashbourne. Dunshaughlin itself will see between 600 and 800 new homes built in the next three years. Other areas off the commuter belt to Dublin have seen only small to moderate development.

In Clonee, Holsteiner Park at Williamstown Stud, the final phase of high-end Georgian-style properties, is now on the market by Glenveagh Properties through Knight Frank and Coonan New Homes. Last year the first phase of four-bedroom houses set in a private gated community sold out. A large proportion of the buyers came from Castleknock and Lucan.

Hand-painted kitchens

This phase offers four- and five-bed detached A-rated houses ranging from 246sq m to 321sq m, with prices from €795,000 to €900,000. Interiors are high-end, with hand-painted kitchens, Siemens appliances, 9ft ceilings and generous landscaped gardens.

In Dunshaughlin, The Willows, a development designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning, is on the market through agents Hooke and MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Prices for the properties, which are a mix of three- and four-bed family homes, are from €323,000 to €365,000 respectively.

Hooke and MacDonald and REA T and J Gavigan are selling the latest phase of Churchfields in Ashbourne. The Cairn Homes development of three- and four-bedroom houses range between €330,000 and €375,000. So far 230 properties have sold in the estate, with 12 now on the market in the latest phase.

All sold out

At Clonmagadden on the northern outskirts of Navan, the latest phase of Cluain Adain, by Glenveagh Properties, is being sold off-plan by Raymond Potterton. The two-bed units have all sold out but there will be a new release in the next couple of months. The remaining houses on offer are a mixture of three-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached properties with prices starting at €220,000.

Again by Glenveagh, in Johnstown, Navan is the Cois Glaisín development of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. The location boasts 20 schools, proximity to the M3, within 40 minutes to Dublin airport and city, and is serviced by eight bus routes. Prices from €225,000 to €320,000 through Raymond Potterton.

REA Grimes have a new development at the Oaks on Bachelors Walk in Ashbourne: six four-bedroom detached houses with prices from €575,000.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.