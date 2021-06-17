Modernised three-bed Victorian on a quiet Ranelagh road for €1.375m

Number 32 Edenvale Road is a well-located family home in ready-to-go condition.

You won’t need to use a car to ferry kids to school for it is within “forgot-my-homework” walking distance of two Gaelscoileanna.

It’s less than a five-minute walk to the Green line Luas Beechwood stop and the same short stroll to the shops on Dunville Avenue which include Morton’s supermarket and Best of Italy, and where there is also a pharmacy and a doctor’s surgery.

Set about halfway up a one-way street made narrow by the cars parking on either side, the Victorian terraced property has been gently updated by its current owners, who have been in residence for 37 years.

They say it’s been a great party house, and the way its reception rooms open through to the kitchen would make it very easy to work the rooms.

Entrance hall

Front room

Front room

Reception room

The two reception rooms, fine square spaces with good ceiling heights and simple coving, have been opened up to create one big space with a quartered Kentucky oak floor underfoot. Currently washed in a white oil that contributes to the sense of light in the dual-aspect space, it could be sanded and oiled in a richer honey or tobacco-toned tone.

They’ve done what a lot of people living with interconnecting rooms do and that is to block off one door to give you more wall space in which to accommodate a deep-slung, B&B Italia sofa.

The fireplace in the second room has a tiled inset and lots of book-filled shelving. There is plenty of wall space on which to hang art and the owners have made good use of the stairwell too to show off some of their collection.

French doors lead down steps to the kitchen. This is a stylish, P-shaped space with lots of diffused lighting pouring down from a large roof light. A courtyard area, walled in glass, helps to bring the garden inside.

Designed by architect Greg Tisdall of Studio D, its Siematic units are arranged in blocks that minimise visual clutter. On one side is a bank of units that run from floor to near ceiling, which allows the island to simply float in the middle of the room.

Simple shelving on the far bare brick boundary wall brings a touch of colour and texture, as does the use of support pillars. The dining area overlooks a lushly planted garden.

Kitchen

Dining area

Main bedroom, at the front

Back garden

The outside space, which extends to about six metres wide, is paved and private as well as being relatively low maintenance.

The house has three double bedrooms but the owners use two as home offices. The room on the return is dual aspect with more light from a bank of roof lights. The second double is on the first floor.

The main bedroom faces the front and has bespoke wardrobes with internal drawers by Devoy & Son. The attic has also converted and boasts decent ceiling heights.

The property, which has a BER of D2, is seeking €1.375 million through SherryFitzGerald.