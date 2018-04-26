Modern Wicklow estate with stables and paddocks for €2.75m

South Lodge sits on the grounds of Clonmannon Estate just outside Ashford in Co Wicklow. The estate, originally owned by Chester Beatty, the mining magnate and philanthropist, was divided up and sold by its last owner, Princess Frances Colonna di Stigliano in 1983.

At the time, 28 acres were purchased by Dr Beate Schüler, who developed the pharmaceutical company Iropharm with her father Dr Wilhelm Schüler, employing 600 people in the locality. In 1990, Beate engaged conservation architects Sheehan & Barry to design a period-style house on the grounds and take full advantage of the views and southerly aspect.

The current owners – coincidently also in the pharmaceutical business – are David and Nora Dodd. They bought the house in 2006 and added a new kitchen to the rear of the property – again designed by Sheehan & Barry.

“It was the ideal spot to raise a family, with extensive gardens and fresh air,” says David, “We built stables and a sand arena, as there are 14 acres of paddocks and we have kept up to eight horses here.”

The additional 14 acres comprise two orchards, a kitchen garden, parklands and an acre of specifically planted woodland. The bounty from the gardens provides an annual supply of walnuts, figs, apples, pears and plums in addition to a plethora of vegetables. “We have never had to buy cut flowers as the garden is full of colour year round.”

Dr Schüler, a keen gardener, had planted a host of climbers; roses, Chinese wisteria, and clematis – which cover most of the exterior lending a sense that the property is a lot older than its 28 years.

Extending to 464sq m (5,000sq ft), there are four fine en suite bedrooms – the main bedroom is particularly spacious.

Interiors were designed by Ryle and Company and consist of three reception rooms all of which spill out on to sun-drenched patios. In addition there is a large study, which could work as a fifth bedroom.

Separate cottage

The property comes with a separate 98sq m (1,054sq ft) two-bed cottage. There are additional stables to the front – designed to create symmetry with the cottage. These have potential for conversion but as it stands the property is spacious, and as it is a recent build does not have the headaches associated with a period house.

The real selling point of the house, besides the large comfortable interiors, are the meticulous grounds. The stables and paddocks will appeal to equine enthusiasts, in fact the late horse trainer, Paddy Prendergast leased the lands as gallops for his racehorses.

The Dodds are planning a move to Dublin, and are selling South Lodge through Colliers for €2.75 million.