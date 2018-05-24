Modern take on an old world classic off Leeson Street for €3m

Up granite steps and through a smart navy door, the initial and overriding impression of 27 Leeson Park is of relaxed grandeur. Restored as a family home, having been in offices and apartments up to 30 years ago, it blends original features with an up-to-date feel.

At hall level, the two formal reception rooms on the left are painted a soft duck-egg blue and there’s an imposing fireplace in the front room, which also has glorious fruit-themed plasterwork above the picture rail. Here, as in the hall and the dining room, there is lovely detail in the ceiling and the roses are intact. Also on this level, in the return, is a room in use as a study, flooded with light from three windows.

From here you can descend exterior steps to the garden, or internal steps to the ground level. Having its own entrance from the side passage lends this section of the house to a variety of uses. It’s currently laid out as a family livingroom that leads through to a country-style kitchen with tiled floor, exposed brick walls, a huge Belfast sink, an Aga (included in the sale), blue-painted units and ceiling beams, from a family business premises, that are reportedly 300 years old.

Doors lead out to a generous patio suited to entertaining, and there’s more seating by a pergola at the other side of this sunny, well-tended garden that faces south west. Indoors at this level, there is plenty of storage and utility space with a bathroom off it.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is papered in a gracious green, and there’s a clever en suite. The second front bedroom is almost as big as this, and two more bedrooms have garden views. The landing is bright thanks to a ceiling lantern and a side window. There is a family bathroom on this level, and one on the floor above, which also has a linen cupboard built into the landing, and a further room at the back of the return.

The flexibility and charm of the interior, highlighted by the owners’ artworks, the value of the off-street parking to the front, and the convenient location – an easy walk to the city and very close to the bustle of Ranelagh – are reflected in the €3 million asking price, through Sherry FitzGerald.