Modern Milltown home with direct Luas access for €890k

Mount Saint Anne’s is one of the best located developments in Milltown. Designed by architects O’Mahony Pike, and built in 2001 by Park Developments, it features a mix of property styles from blocks of apartments, duplexes and townhouses.

Its leafy grounds, with restful water features, are situated just behind the SS Columbanus and Gall church on Milltown Road. It also has the added appeal of direct access to the Milltown green line Luas stop via a private pedestrian gate – a feature that will appeal to most commuters.

Number 35 Milltown Avenue is a sizeable, end of terrace, three-storey townhouse situated in the middle of the development.

Livingroom at 35 Milltown Avenue Mount Saint Anne’s, Dublin 6

Kitchen at 35 Milltown Avenue Mount Saint Anne’s, Dublin 6

The four-bed house covers 164 sq m (1,765sq ft) and has been laid out with family living in mind. At hall level the rooms all interconnect with doors leading from the livingroom, located to the front through to the formal diningroom, which in turn connects to the kitchen. From here there is access to the garden, which faces east and measures about 30ft long.

Set to the rear, the kitchen is a bright room that gets good morning light. Featuring white units, there is potential to extend out further. The current owners had planning permission to do just this but it has since lapsed.

Dual aspect

On the first floor there is another livingroom, this time dual aspect and spanning the depth of the property. This offers families with growing children an entirely independent space, on a different level, where they can entertain themselves and their friends.

There is also a bedroom and bathroom at this level making it potential au pair accommodation, or a space for the rent a room scheme.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. The master has a windowed en suite bathroom but the only natural light in the family bathroom is via a light well.

The property is seeking €890,000 through agent Colliers.