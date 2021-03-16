Modern living within easy reach of Clontarf seafront for €1.4m

Clontarf’s accessible seafront stretch has become a thronged hive of lockdown activity, from sea-swimmers and walkers to dog-owners, runners and lycra-clad cyclists zooming along its cycle paths. On the sunniest of days it can all become too much. This is when locals retreat from the coast to the relative calm of their back gardens.

Seafield Road West is about a 10-minute walk from the promenade but feels like miles from the madding crowd. Number 44A is a fine family home with a good-sized garden that is one of four sizeable, detached properties built in 2006. The homes occupy the site of a former Church of Ireland parish hall and lodge which sold with outline planning for the houses for €5.75million in 2005.

The current owners bought number 44A as a four-bedroom house almost a decade ago in 2012 for €803,000, according to the property price register. With 296 sq m /3,186sq ft of living space it has since proved plenty big to accommodate every member of the family.

The double-fronted, three-storey property, which has dual aspect reception rooms, has been gently modernised in the intervening period.

It opens into a triple-height hall floored in an engineered walnut floor that carries through to the well-balanced living room to the left, where an Adams-style fireplace sits between windows on the gable wall.

The same flooring extends to the rear, now an open-plan kitchen by Newcastle Design which runs the width of the property. Its bespoke joinery includes a pantry unit, a full-length freezer unit and adjoining full-length fridge press as well as smart, mirror-backed shelving and a good-sized island with seating along two of its sides. There’s also a utility room with side door access.

The French oak flooring that was original to the house is still evident in the TV room, a second dual aspect room to the left of the front hall.

The home has access to its north-facing rear garden from the kitchen and from each side of the property. The garden was designed by O’Brien Landscaping and is not overlooked.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor. Two of these have en suite bathrooms as well as direct access out to balconies, one to the front the other at the rear of the house. The third is currently in use as a home office.

At the time of construction the second floor was laid out as one bedroom suite covering its entire footprint, and including a dressing room and vaulted Jacuzzi bathroom with porthole window.

This floor has been divided into two bedrooms and it’s where the family’s boys now sleep. Both are doubles with one room accessed via the other and the bathroom located off the second bedroom. It’s a clever use of the space that gives a sense of companionship but also affords privacy.

The B2 Ber-rated property, which has off-street parking for at least two cars, is seeking €1.4million through agent DNG.

Two of the other three houses are listed on the property price register as sold in recent times. Number 44 sold for €1 million in 2015. Number 42 sold for €1.275 million last year.