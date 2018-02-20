Modern layout with a studio in quiet Rathgar cul de sac for €900K

Wesley Road is a lovely quiet cul de sac off Rathgar Road with pedestrian access through to Rathgar Avenue. It’s a blissfully sleepy street and feels far removed from the traffic of Rathgar Road.

Number 14 is a fine house with lots of interconnecting space and a south-facing rear. The entire ground floor has underfloor heating under polished beech floorboards and the original interconnecting reception rooms have been opened up. Here one of the two matching fireplaces remains.

To the rear of these rooms is a conservatory which enjoys due south sunlight and opens out to a secluded courtyard. To the right of this room is a long, galley-style kitchen leading to a large utility room with a shower room to its rear. A large room running the width of the rear completes the ground floor and looks across a courtyard to the dining room. It has been used by the owner – a classical guitarist – as a bright studio space with roof lights and glass sliding doors .There are glazed doors out to the courtyard from all rooms.

Off the studio is a back door entrance that opens out to a lane connecting to Rathgar Avenue.

Upstairs the family bathroom is on the return and two of the three bedrooms are on the first floor. Both have cast iron fireplaces with pretty art nouveau tiled inserts. The master is to the front and has a smart en suite bathroom.

The third bedroom, on the second floor, features wood panelling on the walls and a dormer roof.

The property extends to 180sq m / 1939sq ft and is asking €900,000 through agent Des Lawlor Auctioneers.

Last December number 13 sold for €845,000, according to the property price register. A smaller end of terrace property it measured 1117sq m / 1260sq ft, and had a more traditional layout. In the same month number 20 measuring 124 sq m and in need of modernisation sold for €680,000.