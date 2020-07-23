Model home on secluded Ranelagh road for €1.975m

Park Drive is a stately street in Ranelagh that was part of Cowper Gardens Estate built by William Pickering during the early years of the 20th century. Bradville, number 35, was one of the show houses constructed for the Dublin International Exhibition in 1907.

The current owners bought it in 2012 for €1.2 million, slightly above its asking price of €1.1 million. Then measuring 189 sq m/2,034 sq ft, it had been in the same family since it had been built and while boasting good ceiling heights, lovely sash windows with brass handles, brass hood and tiled insets on fireplaces and simple coving, it needed to be reimagined for modern family life.

Front reception room with bay window

Kitchen laid out around a large island that has an integrated breakfast bar

The new owners hired architect Max O’Flaherty of Aughey O’Flaherty to bring his streamlined aesthetic to the project and the result is a very finely tuned, discreetly designed home that is in walk-in condition, with no works to do save for a paintscape switch-up, should you fancy a different palette from the current soothing greys.

Secreted behind a mature railed garden is a front door with fine, original leaded glass panelling. Floored in warm oak timbers the stairs and its subtly polished mahogany handrail draws the eye upwards.

The living room, set to the front where it is washed in light by a big bay window – you can still see bubbles in its original single-glazed glass – is to the left. The fireplace is the focus of the room. It has a lovingly-polished brass hood, fine tiled inserts and is surrounded by an Edwardian mahogany mantle that works well with the room’s well-stuffed sofa in a soft carmine pink. There’s also room for a piano.

Dining area of eat-in kitchen

Folding patio doors open to the garden

There’s a good-size guest wc, painted a fashionably dark shade of navy, and separate cloakroom, hidden behind tongue and groove panelling under the stairs and this period feature is repeated upstairs.

From the hall, an opaque glass screen hints at the modern treatment of the kitchen to the rear. This is a sublime space that extends, in part to over seven metres wide. In keeping with the original façade the red brick extension brings warmth to the gable wall and on the patio floor, helping to harmonise new and old. Ceiling heights are the same as the original house.

Set into the middle of the room are simple units without handles by Arena Kitchens, laid out around a large island that has an integrated breakfast bar. Storage runs the length of the party wall and includes a full-height freezer and open bookshelves with drawers beneath, one for each of the kids to put their things when tidying up. A deep window seat is one place to curl up and read the paper but there’s also space for an Eames lounger and ottoman. A large dining table overlooks the fold-back doors that lead out to the patio. Above, clerestory windows on two sides bring in more west and southern light and hived off behind the cooking area is a large and light-filled utility room. There’s a side door here that kids with muddy boots can use and space to air-dry sheets out of sight.

Bedroom with en suite

View from back garden showing the new extension

The room has a sitting room that can be closed off from the open area by pulling its pocket doors shut.

Upstairs on the first floor there are four bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom that is lit by clever roof lights and slim glass panels that have custom-made shutters to give privacy on dark winter mornings, an idea echoed in the shower en suite of the master bedroom. Here design details include a tongue and groove panelled door that fits into a designed recess to sit flush with the wall.

The attic room on the second floor is original to the house and has a dormer window to the front with two roof lights to the rear.

Set out in lawn, the private garden has a southwest aspect and valuable vehicular rear access for one car.

Now measuring 221 sq m (2,378 sq ft), the house, which boasts a toasty B2 Ber, is asking €1.975 million through agents SherryFitzGerald. This is a finely finished home with space for every household member.