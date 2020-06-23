Mid-19th century Rathmines redbrick original for €1.275m

Number 4 Ormond Road was built in 1860 as one of a semi-detached pair before work had even begun on many of the grand houses around the corner on Palmerston Road. A more modest house at 128sq m/1,485sq ft, the three bedroom redbrick semi nevertheless shares many period features with its near neighbours, most notably high ceilings – the hall floor has 4m high ceilings – as well as a fine drawing room spacious enough to accommodate large pieces of furniture and with features such as decorative plaster work, shutters on its two tall sash windows and a fine slate chimneypiece.

The front door opens into a welcoming hallway with corbelled arches, display alcove and a ceiling rose and unusually at the end of the hall, directly facing the front door, is a glazed door to the rear garden.

4 Ormond Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6: arched hall with door to back garden

4 Ormond Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6: drawing room

4 Ormond Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6: dining room with woodburner

Scullery kitchen

The front drawing room is the prime room in the house, it was probably the only one 19th-century visitors saw, with the other rooms on this level more modest. To the rear is a room now used as a sunny home office; it probably was originally a formal dining room and is adjacent to what would have been the scullery kitchen now the family dining room. It was extended out in recent years with the addition of a single-storey pitched roof extension to make space for a galley kitchen that opens to the garden.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and as there wouldn’t originally have been a bathroom in this house, part of the main bedroom – which runs the width of the house to the front – has been sectioned off to create a bathroom accessed from the landing.

4 Ormond Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6: patio and rear garden

Granite walls

The 18m-long rear garden – enclosed by granite walls – is south-facing and maturely planted with a sun-trap patio outside the kitchen and pedestrian access to a lane. The good-sized front garden is railinged and similarly well-planted. Parking is on-street.

For new owners, as well as updating the decor, there is potential to extend to the rear to add a larger eat-in kitchen and perhaps a larger family bathroom upstairs.

The owner bought in 1990 having moved back to Dublin from Wicklow and, while staying with friends next door, loved the area so much she was quick to act when number 4 came on the market. She is moving to be near family, placing 4 Ormond Road on the market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.275 million.