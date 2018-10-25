Maxed-out modest terrace off North Circular Road for €525k

The early 1900s redbrick houses that line quiet streets off the North Circular Road went through a late-20th century period of neglect. For decades divided into unprepossessing flats and bedsits, they’ve since come into their own and today’s refurbed, redesigned and cared for homes are a much appreciated part of a vibrant community. Number 72 Ellesmere Avenue is a poster house for their story.

Pearse, one half of vendors Pearse and Estella, bought number 72 in 2004. He paid €375,000 for a house that Estella says “was in bedsits and in bits. Every room had a shower and cookery point”. They moved in as a couple in 2010, “did the essentials and have been working on it ever since”.

“In 2010 we took the showers and points out, knocked the reception rooms into one – we even had to put in concrete floors. In 2013 we converted the attic, a huge job, and in 2016 did the kitchen, added a breakfast/playroom to the back, put in a new bathroom and heating system. Just six months ago we put in new windows and painted the entire house.”

They’re selling because, along the way, they had three children. Lively and growing their need for a bigger garden is the main reason for the move. “It’s a great community here,” Estella says, “we’ll miss it so much. All of us”.

Cosy familyroom

A breakfast/playroom was added to the property in 2016

They have created a good 126sq m (1,362sq ft) living space with an extra 20sq m (215sq ft) in the converted attic. There are three bedrooms, attic room, family bathroom, adjoining reception rooms and kitchen/breakfast/familyroom. Agent Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €525,000. Number 36 Ellesmere Avenue sold for €500,000 earlier this month and number 51 for €490,000 in August.

The hallway is wide and high ceilinged with a dado rail and cleverly concealed storage under the stairs. The bright, opened-up sitting and diningrooms have new sash windows front and rear. An original, black marble fireplace is a feature of the front-facing diningroom, a solid fuel stove adds comfort to the sittingroom. A well-fitted kitchen opens into the sunroom-like breakfast/playroom where a wall of glass faces the yellow and brick walls of an enclosed patio.

The bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first floor, the main one – with two sash windows – is front facing. The attic room has a couple of Velux and eaves storage.