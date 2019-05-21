Manhattan loft-style living at D8 one bed for €550,000

Alanna Gallagher

The Warehouse on Clanbrassil Lane, off Dublin 8’s Clanbrassil Street, is a boutique development of just 41 units developed by Michael Roden and designed by architect Mary Donoghue who reconfigured the former garment factory into spacious apartments, each with a unique layout. All are light-filled and boast impressive floor-to-ceiling heights of almost 3 metres.

The owners of number 28 were house-sitting on nearby Clarence Mangan Road when the large and lateral-shaped windows caught their attention. Friends and family thought the young married couple was mad to entertain the idea of a one-bed home, but having returned from London they had seen nothing like it on the market and in December 2013 paid €312,500 for the C3 Ber-rated apartment.

Situated on the second floor of this four-storey block, number 28 is exceedingly generous in size, extending to 117 sq m/1259sq ft

The couple now have a new addition and they are looking to trade up.

The property opens into a large room with large windows on two sides bathing the space in soft light.

The kitchen, set in an L-shape, is to the left and there are several zones within the rest of the room, a sitting area and an office area.

The bedroom has a large en suite with a bath and a huge walk-in wardrobe

The bedroom, to the left of the front door, overlooks the gorgeous greenery of the development’s internal courtyard and if you open the windows you can hear the water feature below. The bells of Christchurch and of St Patrick’s Cathedrals can be heard too at the weekend. The bedroom has a large en suite with a bath and a huge walk-in wardrobe.

There is a walk-through utility and guest shower room off the main living space and further storage space in the main room, hidden behind mirrored panels.

The property also has decent outdoor space in the form of a wraparound balcony that faces south and east so enjoys all-day sunlight.

The development has its own on-site caretaker. Seeking €550,000 with agent Owen Reilly, the apartment has a designated parking space and annual management fees are about €2,500.