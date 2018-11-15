Luxury upgrade on quiet Ranelagh cul-de-sac for €795,000

There is an opulence, albeit splendidly restrained, to the decor of this completely refurbished and cherished home. When the owner bought 55 Hollybank Avenue Lower in 2010 it was sadly run down.

A great deal of work and a distinct aesthetic changed all that and the property now back on the market seeking €795,000 is confidently stylish, polished and ready for a new owner to walk in.

Hollybank Avenue houses have always been popular, never more so than right now. A quiet cul-de-sac comfortably close to Ranelagh village, its decent-sized houses were solidly built about 1910 and, these days, have handsomely matured gardens.

Their size suits young families, who tend to move on when the house no longer fits, selling on to an ever-waiting market of downsizers and small families. Of several houses for sale recently one has been withdrawn, another is sale agreed and two remain on the market. Number 4 sold for €915,000 this time last year, and number 5 for €780,000 some months before that.

Stylish sittingroom

Bathroom

Number 55’s transformation included dry-lining, new windows, a new kitchen and bathroom and landscaping to the front and rear gardens. The floor space measures 96sq m (1,033 sq ft) with the owner’s personal take on show from the hallway in black-and-white chequerboard tiles underfoot, high-corniced ceiling overhead, dado rail, feature lighting and underfloor heating – this last is also a feature in the bathroom and kitchen.

The sittingroom has polished original floorboards, a three-panel bay window, stunningly ornate marble fireplace and alcove shelving brought together between dark blue/grey walls. Wallpaper in the diningroom has a hession-like texture and there is a window to the landscaped rear garden.

The fitted kitchen/breakfastroom, where colours are cream, black and aqua, has French windows to the garden.

A one-time bedroom on the return is now a study and good-sized shower room. The first is equipped with shelving and a window, the latter has a large, blue mosaic tiled shower and marble-topped vanity unit. The main bedroom has another bay window and, in company with the second, rear bedroom, a cast-iron fireplace.