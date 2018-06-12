Lotts to love in swanky D4 penthouse for €1.1m

A living room with 360-degree rooftop views is a rare thing but the penthouse in the Shelbourne Park development clearly has it, as is obvious by simply glancing up at the building on the Dublin 4 road.

On top of the apartment block, built around 2002, on the fifth floor sits a fully glazed lozenge-shaped room.

Penthouse, Shelbourne Park, South Lotts Road, Dublin 4

Inside, it forms the upstairs living room of a 148sq m (1,593sq ft) duplex penthouse apartment. Doors open from this room to a wraparound terrace, deep enough for a table, chairs and a barbecue positioned to take in a bird’s eye view of the greyhound track below.

After that it’s a case of spot the landmark, with clear views of the Aviva Stadium, the Gasometer, the redbrick artisan terraces on the other side of South Lotts Road and the ever-expanding docklands in the distance.

The upper level is accessed by a curved staircase and the style throughout the three bed apartment is smart and contemporary with white walls and blond wood flooring.

The three bedrooms – all doubles with fitted wardrobes and one with an en suite – are downstairs at hall-door level. Each also enjoys terrific, uninterrupted urban views. Off the entrance hall is a shower room.

The open-plan kitchen dining room is fitted with sleek cream units and a large island and has a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. A clever design feature along the kitchen wall is a concealed door opening into a small pantry and utility room. The storage it provides further encourages a minimalist interior in the sophisticated space living space.

The duplex – number 47 – is the only penthouse in the scheme which has about 100 apartments and it comes with two parking spaces, a valuable feature in Dublin 4. While it has been a rental – because the owners moved overseas – it is likely that the penthouse will be bought by an owner-occupier looking for a well-located and unique apartment with breathtaking city views. The annual service charge is €1,880.

The owners bought when the market was on the floor in 2010 for €550,000. It has proved to be a canny buy. Number 47 is now for sale through Owen Reilly seeking €1.1 million.