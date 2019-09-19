Lots to like in walk-in-ready Blackrock two-bed for €595k

In this market, walk-in-condition homes offer better value than the less quantifiable doer-upper. Anyone who has gone down the road of costing building works will find the numbers well over the €2,000 per sq m standard often listed by architects, interior designers and estate agents.

All of which makes the €595,000 asking price of number 10 Brookfield Terrace, an extended two-bed plus attic mid-terrace property of 107sq m seem attractive, when you compare it to the prices sought for doer-uppers of the same size in the area and even on the same road. For context, number 14, a fully renovated, two-bed plus attic mid-terrace property sold for €650,000 last year, according to the register.

Bedroom

The owners of the D2-rated property bought it in December 2015 paying €375,000 for it, according to the property price register, and set about renovating it in 2016, adding a double-storey extension that provides a formal sittingroom to the front and a separate eat-in kitchen with lounge area overlooking the back garden.

Sittingroom

Eat-in kitchen

Lounge area overlooking the back garden

Upstairs, the layout now comprises two decent-sized double bedrooms. The master is to the front and spans the width of the property while the second room to the rear has opaque windows and further illumination from roof lights with space for a desk and cosy chair. There is an internal bathroom as well as stairs up to the attic room, where there is a further 10 sq m of space and a ceiling height of 1.92m at its apex.

The back garden is about 52sq m in size and east-facing but also gets southern light thanks to the low dividing walls between the properties. Estate agent Lisney is handling the sale.

Bathroom

Back garden

Colliers has just sold neighbouring number 17, a two-bed plus attic, E1 Ber-rated 106sq m property for €572,500. Number 3 is an 87sq m, end-of-terrace, doer-upper that has three bedrooms but no upstairs bathroom, a G Ber-rating and is seeking €425,000 through agent Beirne & Wise.