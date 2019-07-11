Log cabin in Kildare town for €80,000

We thought we had seen it all when it came to unusual properties for sale but a new listing in Kildare town came as something of a surprise when it popped up on MyHome.ie this week.

A log cabin tucked away on a corner site a short distance from the town centre, calling itself The Lodge has been placed on the market with Sherry FitzGerald McDermott seeking €80,000.

A most unlikely living proposition in an urban setting, selling agent Charlie McDermott says he has never sold anything like this in 30 years, but since it went online he is getting between five and 10 calls a day about it.

The one-bed property is being sold by the owners of the semi-detached house and corner garden site on which the cabin stands. The agents says no planning permission was required to erect the cabin, which is connected to the mains sewage system. Legally, McDermott says, the vendors are selling a garden site that happens to have a log cabin on it. Once it is sold the title folio on the property will be legally divided.

The cabin interior will certainly appeal to fans of Scandinavian “hygge” living with wooden walls, floor and doors; double glazing; 100mm insulation and electric heating to keep it toasty through those winter nights. It even comes with a 10 year warranty.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/living area, bedroom and bathroom/shower en suite, while there’s a courtyard to the front and drive-in access via the adjoining property.

McDermott says the interest in the property is being driven by the prohibitive cost of renting locally. He gives the example of one interested party currently paying €1400 per month for a two-bed apartment and struggling to save for a deposit. “It’s currently cheaper to buy than to rent. This offers an affordable way to move out of renting, have a minimal monthly mortgage repayment and save into the future.”