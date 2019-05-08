Loft living in Dublin 8 Warehouse penthouse for €850k

The Warehouse at Clanbrassil Terrace in the heart of Dublin 8 is a former clothes factory that was reimagined as one of Dublin’s smartest apartment blocks by developer, Michael Roden. Architect Mary Donoghue remodelled it as a Manhattan project, inspired by the lofty light-filled spaces occupied by New York-based artists such as Andy Warhol and Jean Michel Basquiat.

Donoghue’s work can also be seen in Ireland’s first church to apartment conversion at St Kevin’s Church on Bloomfield Avenue in Dublin 8.

Her decision to retain the wide windows of the 1940s building, its 3.6m (2 ft) ceiling heights and support columns and to build the apartments around a central courtyard have all helped the property to stand the test of time.

The Warehouse kitchen

The Warehouse dining area looking out to terrace

The Warehouse secret storage cabinet door to

The Warehouse bedroom

The Warehouse living room

The Warehouse exterior

Number 38 is an extravagantly large one-bed penthouse duplex– set over the top two floors of the building – with south-facing terraces on both floors.

You can enter the building at either level. If you come in on the lower floor, the front door opens into a large dual aspect living room with an office area under the stairs and lots of storage. The bedroom, a beautifully simple space that overlooks the courtyard with a smart en suite bathroom, is sequestered off to the right.

A timber staircase winds up to the kitchen-dining level. The kitchen is set to the rear and laid out in a U-shape. There is scope in the dining area to install a large dining table, open the terrace doors and survey most of the roofs of the southside, including the dome of Rathmines church.

The Warehouse top floor terrace view to east

The Warehouse internal courtyard

The Warehouse secret storage space

The Warehouse dining area two

Behind the eat-in area there are glass-fronted display cabinets, one of which conceals a secret door that opens into a space of over 8 cubic metres that could work as storage, or even a dark room.

At this level there is also a guest toilet and a door that leads across a glass block bridge to the lift.

The Warehouse steps up to top floor

The Warehouse lower floor terrace

The property, which measures 106 sq m ( 1,140 sq ft) and has a B3 Ber rating, is seeking €595,000 through agent Move Home. A two-bed penthouse, 34 The Warehouse, measuring 185 sq m (1,991 sq ft) came to market in April of last year seeking €850,000 and is currently on the market seeking €795,000, a price drop of 6.5 per cent, through agent Gallagher Quigley.