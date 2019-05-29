Live the Georgian high life in Parnell Square apartment for €475k

Situated on the doorstep of Parnell Square, Dublin’s oldest Georgian square, Parnell Court is a boutique development of apartments within a converted Georgian building. The developer worked with conservation architect Cathal Crimmins to retain its few original features, including fireplaces and the window casings with their six-over-six panes bathing every room in soft light.

The top floor apartment is accessed via a staircase that opens into a double-height hall. From here the rooms have lofty ceiling heights of 3.4m, and the views frame some of the oldest buildings in heritage Dublin.

Number 1C Parnell Court, 1 Granby Row, Dublin 1

In essence the builders created a highly insulated shell within the original structure, which dates from around 1815. The refurbishment includes high levels of insulation, including a breathable rockwool suited to historic building use on all the external walls, with a gap between it and the external walls; and an acoustic barrier in the floor where new timber floors have been laid over the original boards.

Tripartite design

The livingroom is dual aspect with windows facing east and west; the latter is a tripartite design with two-over-two sidelights bringing even more light in.

The chimneys were irreparable, so, while the fires cannot be used, the architect suggested making a feature of the yellow brick and framed the structures in a simple black steel band.

On a clear day there are glimpses of the Dublin mountains from one of the kitchen’s two windows. The nicely balanced eat-in room has an antique table and balloon-backed chairs that contrast with the contemporary lines of the robin egg-coloured units and matching island with rounded ends. A four-ring Fisher & Paykel induction hob is set into one of the counters with dual ovens below counter.

Freestanding tub

The master bedroom is at the far end of the flat and spans its depth. It has a serene ensuite bathroom, lit from above by a roof light and with a separate shower and slipper-shaped freestanding tub. The second bedroom has a fireplace feature similar to the one in the sittingroom.

The property extends to a roomy 114sq m (1,230sq ft), comes with a car parking space to the rear of the building, and is seeking €475,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.

The Hugh Lane Gallery is around the corner, Blessington Street Basin and the Garden of Remembrance are nearby and O’Connell Street is just a few minutes’ walk.