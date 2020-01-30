Live on the wild side of Kilternan for €1.1m

Views of the foothills of the Dublin/Wicklow mountains and a rural setting a short drive from Shankill and Stepaside in Co Dublin are features likely to attract buyers looking for a bit of seclusion to a detached dormer bungalow on a road near the Ballycorus lead mines. The Warren, on Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, Co Dublin, a 289sq m (3,110sq ft) five-bed on about a quarter of an acre, is for sale for €1.1 million through O’Beirne & Wise.

The owners of this bright, spacious house bought a small bungalow on the site in the early noughties, then knocked most of it down in 2007 and completely rebuilt it to local architect Stephen Newell’s design. The result is a large modern home on a very large garden bordered by fields belonging to neighbours who originally owned this site. The owner enjoys watching deer stroll down from surrounding hills on to the fields beside the garden.

The Warren is hidden behind a high wall, with electronic gates opening into a gravelled drive with lots of rooms for parking. The front door opens into a double-height entrance, made bright by three large Velux windows. Most of the rooms – the kitchen/breakfastroom, drawingroom/diningroom, small lounge, three bedrooms and family bathroom, are on the ground floor, with two large bedrooms upstairs.

The kitchen has a red-tiled floor, cream units, a butcher block-topped island unit, prettily-tiled splashback and a distinctive Stanley range in a large tiled chimney breast. Glazed French doors open on to the garden. A good-sized utility room opens off the kitchen, also opening into the back garden.

The large livingroom/diningroom is split level: the dining area is floored with solid ebony and steps down into a carpeted living area with an open fireplace with a stone mantel. Timber-framed floor-to-ceiling windows look on to the garden, with French doors opening on to it.

A small cosy livingroom with built-in bookshelves and an open fireplace opens off one side of the entrance hall. Three double bedrooms and a family bathroom open off a short hall on the other side. The bathroom, like the en suites upstairs, has a striking blue-tiled floor and white tiled walls.

A curved staircase leads from the entrance hall to two large double bedrooms upstairs. Both are en suite and both have good views of the surrounding countryside from deep Velux windows. The main bedroom has a walk-in dressing room and a door into a very large floored attic: new owners could consider putting three Velux windows in the roof here to give good views of the hills behind the house, suggests the owner.

There’s a small pond in the large lawned back garden, a sandstone patio and a garden shed. The Warren has a C2 Ber rating, oil-fired central heating, a bioCycle septic tank and mains water. The house is located between Kilternan cemetery and Lansdowne rugby ground on Ballycorus Road, a fairly short drive from Kilternan village in one direction and Shankill village in the other, with easy access to the M50.