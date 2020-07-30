Live on the bright side in cool, calm D8 mews for €645k

Dufferin Avenue is one of the redbrick lined roads off the mosque end of Dublin’s South Circular Road and comprises mainly Victorian terraced homes. While in keeping with its neighbours, number 1a is a new A3-rated addition to the street having been built as a mews to the rear of number 216 South Circular Road.

The brick and aluminium-clad house, designed by Catherine Crowe of Luca Architecture, has a modernist feel to it its flat roof punctuated by roof lights that wash the interior in light. Situated on the corner of the lane that runs to the rear of number 216, the house has large Carlson alu-clad windows, and pedestrian side access ideal for bringing bikes in off the street.

Open plan living space

At 102sq m (1,097sq ft) it is sizeable for a two-bedroom house. It opens into a hall floored in a smart-looking, smoked oak Pergo laminate in a chevron pattern that covers the entire ground floor. Warmed by underfloor heating from its air to water heat pump system, the double-height entrance has a curved oak staircase leading off to the right, illuminated by a large curved window in the stairwell.

There is a windowed guest wc off the hall and to the left is its large, open-plan living cum kitchen which has been laid out to make the most of the property’s southwest facing city size garden. This extends to about 36sq m and has been laid out in low-maintenance gravel with a small patio area.

The kitchen, which is to the right and has handless units painted in a Brokk black colour that chimes with the blackened steel plug and light switches and the matt black resin door handles used throughout. There is a wall of units concealing an integrated Whirlpool fridge freezer, the brand of all the appliances including a four-ring induction hob. A small island to the centre provides a place to perch over morning coffee but there is also room for a good-size dining table should you prefer a more leisurely start to the day. The house includes a decent utility where you can hide drying clothes out of sight – a real boon in winter.

The living area overlooks the garden and has been smartly staged for sale by House and Garden Furnishings.

Upstairs there are two big double bedrooms, each big enough to accommodate a desk should you need to work from home. One has a wall of recessed wardrobe space, the other has an en suite shower room where the brassware is also fashionably dark, as it is in the family bathroom. With each room having private use of a washroom you could very easily rent a room and maintain plenty of privacy.

The property, which is in walk-in condition, is asking €645,000 through agents Felicity Fox.

Parking is residential permit and on street.