Live like Enya in marble halls at Killiney Hill penthouse for €1.395m

Fashion is cyclical and right now everything about the 1980s is being reprised, from clothing to hair and make-up trends to furniture. The 1986-built Killiney Park development sits loftily above Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel and offers big bright homes from an era when builders were more generous with room sizes. The development is topped with four penthouses, one of which belongs to musician Enya.

Number 4 is in mint condition, has 2.6m high ceilings and acres of space with walls of high spec double- and triple-glazed windows framing some of the best views of the city.

It measures 238sq m/2,570 sq ft, a little less than the size of a tennis court and has another 92sq m /1,000 sq ft in outside terraces. The terrace off the living room offers breathtaking vistas with treetop canopies on two sides, Dublin Bay and its Pigeon Towers in the middle ground and the Hill of Howth in the background.

Refurbished

Its owner has twice refurbished the property, once in 1993 when she bought it and again in 2008. The pristine property opens into a huge marble-tile floored entrance hall where even the utility room opens onto a terrace.

The living room and dining room stretch almost the length of the unit and can be so bright that the owner sometimes has to draw the blinds to dial down the light.

A smoked glass and brass home bar bought new in Selfridges in the 1980s stands in one corner, while large sofas comprise the living area. There’s an office secreted behind a half wall as well as a large, separate, kitchen with contemporary handle-less units and quartz countertops.

The property’s four bedrooms are set to the rear in what feels like a totally separate wing. All are sizeable. Three of the four have en-suite bathrooms with access to one of the terraces from the main bedroom.

Picture window

This room also has a fine picture window – over 4m wide – that frames the woods of Killiney Hill and overlooks the manicured grounds. There are terraced areas within the grounds and their prize condition explains the management fees, which paid quarterly, amount to about €10,600 annually.

Given its vintage the property has an impressive C3 Ber rating, and comes with parking and a separate storage unit. It is seeking €1.395m through agent Sherry FitzGerald. There are gym and swimming pool facilities at the hotel and an Aircoach stop just outside the door.