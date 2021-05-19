Light-touch refurbishment on a quiet Dolphin’s Barn terrace for €475,000

Rehoboth Place is a quiet side street in a dog-leg shape, just off the crossroads at Dolphin’s Barn, that can be accessed from both Cork Street and the South Circular Road.

Lined with decent-sized period redbricks with good ceiling heights and large windows to bring in light, it really came to homebuyers’ attention when participants in RTÉ’s Home of the Year show opened their doors to the 2017 series to show off their very smart refurbishment.

They cannily brought their home, No 21, which had a southwest-facing garden, to the market the following spring, in 2018. It sold for its asking price of €545,000 that autumn.

Front reception room

Kitchen

Dining area

Southwest-facing garden

The following year No 35, a very sizeable property of 158sq m (1,700sq ft), with a wider-than-average front on the other side of the street sold for €630,000, according to the Property Price Register. Compare this to the house next door, No 34, a G-rated house of 116sq m (1,249sq ft) that needed everything done to it; it sold for €305,000 but reflects the rising costs of renovation and the decreasing appetite to take on such works.

No 22 is a smaller property of 89 sq m (958sq ft) that has been gently modernised by its current owners, who installed new windows to the back and restored the multi-pane windows to the front when they purchased it in June 2017. They paid €355,000, according to the Property Price Register.

Main bedroom at the front

Second bedroom

They also tweaked the layout, replacing the interconnecting doors that led from the sittingroom, where they also lightened the timber floor, to the kitchen with doors set on a highly engineered track so that they slide apart and take up zero floor space.

It gave them loads more space in which to install their new kitchen units, painted a warm grey, which run along the length of the two walls of this internal room. A large range cooker has been installed into the chimney breast, helping to conceal the extractor fan and minimise visual clutter. Underfoot is a parquet-look laminate that is also on the floor of the dining area to the rear. This has a lantern rooflight and opens to the southwest-facing garden, where there is pedestrian rear access to bring out bins and store bikes.

The property’s only bathroom is to the back of the ground floor where they smartly installed a large, wet-room style shower with a floating glass wall in front of the bath so that they have the option to use either. With a small child, they find the bath invaluable.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, a neat one on the return that could double as a home office and two on the first floor where the main bedroom spans the width of the house to the front. The BER is D2.

It is now seeking €475,000 through agents SherryFitzGerald.