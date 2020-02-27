Let there be light in improved Georgian Village original for €1.9m

Georgian Village is an American-style estate of large and mainly detached houses inspired by the Georgian period and situated in the heart of Castleknock village, just minutes from the Phoenix Park gates.

Built in the mid-1970s, it is by now well established in terms of landscaping; some of the original owners, having reared their families here, are looking to trade down.

The owners of number 136 bought the property in 2004, paying €2.21 million for it at auction. The property has since been extended and upgraded, and enjoys great proportions and a sense of space, starting with the roomy hall from where a teak staircase sweeps up to the first floor.

The drawingroom is to the right and accessed via double doors. Bright and dual-aspect, it has an Adams-style marble fireplace and insert and direct access to a terrace to the rear. To the left is a smaller room that could be used as a study or a playroom or as a home office.

Number 136 Georgian Village, Castleknock

The hall curves around a big guest toilet, set out as a wetroom, and into the heart of the home, as its owner describes it. This wing runs the depth of the property and has a family room to the front, a utility with side-door entrance concealed behind a half wall directly in front and the home’s real selling point, a large and light-filled open-plan kitchen-cum-living and dining room to the rear.

Bowed exterior wall

This room has a bowed exterior wall filled with solid timber Georgian-style windows with a set of patio doors at each end. These, along with all the other windows in the property, were made by an Austrian company back in 2006 and are painted in a soft taupe shade, mixed by the owner, to complement the painted furniture and walls throughout.

It’s a well thought-out space. To the left is a large island with a Silestone counter and not one, but two, Fischer & Paykel dishwasher drawers, a double-size sink with stainless steel draining boards on either side, really useful for food prep. A second wall has a bank of units with Gaggenau ovens inserted at task level: a steam oven, convection oven and microwave with two warming drawers underneath.

Sheepskin rugs in chic shades of grey are scattered onto the seats that surround the large glass-fronted Aga stove set into a fireplace, with the surrounding wall painted a similar smoky grey. The overall effect lends a Scandi feel that feels far more modern than most 2006 refurbishments.

This room originally had a vaulted ceiling with a roof light but the owner found it too bar-like and bright. She found the levels of sunlight streaming in overwhelming and instead dropped the roof height. It remains a very decent 2.9m high.

Sunken area

The garden, measuring over 56m (185ft) long and almost 20m (65ft) wide, is sizeable, private and comes with a southwesterly aspect. The paths are of mint green slate, a sunken area gets all-day sun, and there are a number of specimen trees including several jacquemontii birch.

The family room to the front has lovely proportions and an open fire, and on the first floor there are four big bedrooms. The main bedroom has a large shower ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe.

The house measures 244sq m (2,798sq ft) and is seeking €1.9 million through SherryFitzGerald agent Julian Cotter. This doesn’t include a further 60sq m (645sq ft) of attic space at the top of the house, currently divided into two rooms and with large landing in use as an office.