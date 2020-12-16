Leap of faith pays off in revamped Dún Laoghaire home for €1.595m

“A leap of faith” is how the owner of 44 York Road in Dún Laoghaire describes buying the house that was to become the family home that he now shares with his wife and children.

Purchased in 2017 for €825,000, he says he really fell for the gardens but knew his wife of just a few months would love it too. As they were based in Singapore at the time, it was only through photographs sent back and forth that his wife saw the property.

“It was really the garden that clinched the deal, as it feels as if you are in the countryside, but you are so close to the sea and the shops,” he recalls.

At the time the property extended to 141sq ft (1,524sq ft), and with the help of architect Emmet Duggan, the couple designed their home from Asia, to what it is now: a fine A3-rated home built by Wood Wrap Construction, where nothing has been overlooked in terms of design and practical family living.

Back view of 44 York Road Dún Laoghaire Co Dublin

Garden

The space has almost doubled in size as it now extends to 270sq m (2,906sq ft) and still retains a sizeable family garden running to 85ft (26m) in length.

After spending “quite a lot of time on Instagram” sourcing ideas, the couple decided that they did not want a glass box extension – the type that many period houses incorporate to the rear. Instead, taking inspiration from the arch in the front hallway, they mirrored the curvature in the windows of the rear extension and it works really well.

The attention to detail is outstanding, you just have to take a look in the utility to see carpenter Dermot Bracken’s craftsmanship.

More detail is lovely panelling in the dining area – arranged in a large L shape adjacent to the kitchen – with superb brass details which are echoed in the lighting by Flos.

The couple wanted a streamlined kitchen, so everything is hidden behind panelling including a bar and wine fridge, and as the Bora induction hob has downward suction, the need for an overhead extractor fan was eliminated.

There are two further reception rooms in addition to the large L space that opens to the garden: a library painted in a period red hue, and a cosy television room with a clever hidden “library door” into a small home office.

Sitting room

Kitchen cum sitting room

Sitting room

Four fine bedrooms are located upstairs and unsurprisingly the principal bedroom is completed to a standard of a five star hotel. The installation of a sedum roof on the extension means that from the bed, it feels a bit like looking out to an infinity garden.

The gardens are also special: “You can’t actually hear anything out there despite the fact that we are so close to everything,” says the owner. They too have been given a makeover, with year round colour, a generous lawn and a sunken patio for dining.

The family are headed to Lisbon for work, but bitten by the renovation bug they are looking for another project in the meantime.

Their lovely A-rated home is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.595million.