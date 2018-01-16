Leafy on Lullymore: Dublin 8 two-bed is back with €545,000 price tag

Commuters stuck in traffic travelling west on Parnell Road between Clougher Road and Dolphin’s Barn may have cast an eye across the Grand Canal at the allotments on the opposite bank and wondered what it might be like to live there. Lullymore Terrace is a beguiling little one-way street just off Donore Avenue that offers waterside vistas from its front windows.

Set on the street, number 13 is a two-bed house that was reconfigured in an upside down fashion by architect Jonathan Bennett, who upgraded, rewired and replumbed it. Bennett sold the house in 2004 for €460,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald who is also the agent this time round.

The E2 Ber-rated property measures 79sq m/850sq ft, and is now asking €545,000.

The property’s two double bedrooms are at hall level. The room to the front gets lovely southerly light. The room to the back has glass double doors opening out to a north-facing patio.

The property’s only bathroom is situated on the return and has a low ceiling. Although dark it features a smart free-standing claw-foot bath with a rainwater shower overhead surrounded by a shower curtain.

A vanilla gloss galley-style kitchen occupies the light-filled first floor return and has access to a composite deck via a large open-out window. Facing northeast, this gets the morning sun.

Star turn

Yet the property’s star turn is the open plan living-dining room at the top of the house designed to take advantage of the water views. It is a beautifully bright space thanks to its dual aspect, and a room you will want to spend time in. There is an open fireplace to the front where an insert fireplace would maintain the visual warmth of an open fire but offer better heat retention.

The view is wonderful. Opposite the houses there are 14 allotments currently under license to Waterways Ireland at Lullymore Terrace. The fee is €100 annually, along with a €50 deposit.

The property has some great details, the granite-capped staircase, for instance, clever storage under the stairs to accommodate the washing machine and using the volume in the dining room fireplace to build a drinks cabinet that sits flush with the wall.

In 2013 number 21 sold for €241,500, according to the property price register.