Last three homes in Dublin Mountain foothills scheme from €530k

The three remaining new houses at the Rockville development on Glenamuck Road in Dublin 18 have been released to the market, following the sale of 34 houses and 12 apartments over the past 18 months.

The small development– designed by Duignan Dooley Architects (DDA) – is set on the grounds of Rockville House, a Georgian farmhouse and gate lodge, and was undertaken by Maplewood Residential in 2018.

Led by Michael Whelan, Maplewood is currently in the process of developing Kilcarbery Grange in Dublin 22, which at over 1,000 units will be the first large scale housing development of its kind in over a decade.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Rockville development is its location on the mature grounds of the period farmhouse, which would have supplied much of Dublin city’s fresh milk in the early 19th century.

The house itself is currently being refurbished into two townhouses which are due to come to the market later this year, and the three bedroom 101sq m (1,090sq ft) period gate lodge sold for €635,000 in February last.

The remaining units – for sale through estate agent DNG – comprise 7 Rockville Avenue, a three-bed semi-detached extending to 125sq m (1,345sq ft) priced at €530,000; and 6 Rockville Woods, a three-bed end of terrace that is almost the same size. This however, is priced at €600,000, as it is the showhouse and is decorated throughout by interior design company House and Garden.

The remaining property, 1 Rockville Square, is a much larger one-off detached house standing at 227sq m (2,443sq ft) with a spacious southeast facing corner garden. It has four bedrooms, two of which are en suite, a study and separate utility, and is seeking €895,000.

Features include handcrafted kitchens by Kelly Design in Dalkey, with quartz worktops and generously sized appliances. All properties are A2 rated with zoned heating and efficient Daikin heat pumps.

The setting close to the base of the Dublin Mountains will appeal to outdoor enthusiasts, as will the communal walled garden which is part of the old estate.

Dermot Foley Landscape Architects are currently redeveloping the walled garden taking inspiration from the renowned British artist, horticulturalist and writer, Gertrude Jekyll. It will, on completion have an “English country manor style” with espaliered fruit trees, a sensory garden, kitchen planting and lots of space for picnics.