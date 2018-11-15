Last of the Streamstown Lane homes in Malahide from €900k

Clairville Lodge on Streamstown Lane, a narrow country road just 2km from the centre of Malahide, is a small development of fine four- and five-bed homes.

The 34 homes by housebuilder Maybury Properties launched in October 2017, with strong international interest due to its proximity to Dublin airport. The remaining 11 four- and five-bed detached houses are now being brought to market by agent Savills.

When it debuted prices for the four-bed detached two-storey properties were asking from €900,000, and it is interesting to see that that the entry level asking price is still €900,000 some 13 months later. In this final phase there are six of this style, and prices range up to €1.05million.

These homes have a dormer window in the attic that can be converted into a fifth bedroom to give the properties the same footprint as the five-bed residences, which stand 2½ storeys tall.

The box bay-windowed five-beds sit on plots that average 12m across and feature triple-glazed alu-clad windows that help dim the noise from aircraft on flight paths overhead.

The homes have interconnecting reception rooms: a formal sitting room to the front, which comes with an insert stove and coving, that can be closed off from the dining room to the rear by sliding pocket doors. On the other side of the hall there is a very bright study or den to the front.

The dining room

The sitting room

To the rear is the kitchen, where in-frame units with marble printed quartz countertops have been supplied in a French grey by Nolan Kitchens. The appliance package includes Electrolux double ovens, dishwasher, full-size larder fridge and a similar-size freezer, Pando slide-back extractor fan and a 35-bottle wine fridge. There is a separate utility room where the units are vanilla gloss.

In these homes four of the five bedrooms are located on the first floor, accessed by a smart staircase that Elaine Gerard of Elk Interiors has decorated with panelling inset with mirrors . The master is to the front of the house and has a small, walk-through wardrobe and a smart en suite.

The fifth bedroom is on the second floor, and is dual aspect thanks to its dormer window to the front and a roof light to the rear. This room also illustrates to would-be buyers of the four-bedroom units how the room could be converted.

Prices for the five-bed houses, of which there are five, range from €1.05million to €1.2million.