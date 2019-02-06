Last of the four beds in swish Lucan scheme from €760,000

Rokeby Park is an estate of 71 detached, upscale homes and is one of Lucan’s swishest new schemes. Launched in 2015 by O’Flynn Group, Rokeby Park is situated on the Clonee Road, adjacent to Laraghcon, built by Frank Fahy’s Shannon Homes in 2004and close to St Catherine’s Park.

One of the development of four- and five-bed A-rated houses’ key selling points is the roomy scale of the properties, which have relatively large back gardens and off-street parking. These are solid houses and have sold well to traders up from the area, says Colm Byrne director at SherryFitzGerald New Homes.

The two-storey properties have impressive ceiling heights, 2.9m at ground level and large windows, that at 2.2m tall allow light to stream in.

In the three-and-a-half year period since the first homes came to market the asking prices have increased only marginally.

RP new homes Rokeby Park kingfisher

The final 15 homes launch this weekend offering two styles of property.

The Kingfisher, a house of 227sq m /2,450sq ft, was priced from €760,000 at launch. This style has a formal sitting room that interconnects with the eat-in kitchen, which spans the width of the house and has French windows opening out to a sandstone patio. There is a second reception room across the hall and four bedrooms, two of which are en suite. The latest prices start from €795,000.

The second style of house on offer is the Teal, a design with an attic that can be converted into a large, dual aspect bedroom. Measuring 177sq m /1,900 sq ft this style is seeking from €760,000, up 9 per cent on its launch price which was from €690,000. For an additional €55,000 the builder will convert the attic, providing an extra 50sq m of floor space. The showhouses have been fitted out by Jennifer Grace of the Good Room and include smart painted kitchens and wardrobes by Cawley’s.