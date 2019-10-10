Last of the choices at Hazelbrook new homes near Nutgrove

Hazelbrook, built on the site of the old HB factory close to Nutgrove Shopping Centre, launched in 2016 and this weekend sees the release of its final tranche of three- and four-bedroom houses.

The nearby village of Churchtown is within walking distance and in the intervening period has developed a neighbourhood feel with restaurants and bars like Union Café and Churchtown Stores situated around one of the best Supervalu supermarkets in the capital.

The properties are selling through Sherry FitzGerald with building work by Carey Group. The design is by Brazil & Associates who have also just completed a very smart boutique scheme of just 12 apartments at 19 Pembroke in Dublin 4.

When complete Hazelbrook will comprise 69 homes and 70 apartments. This last launch at Hazelbrook Court sees 25 terraced homes coming to market, mainly three-bed, two-storey units.

The brick and render fronted properties have porthole windows in the four-beds and zinc-effect canopies over the family room, which is set to the rear of the kitchen and overlooks the garden.

The ceiling heights at hall level are 2.6m and the living room has a large box bay window, a smart sage green uPVC design by Carlson and a Dimplex flame-effect electric fire.

The kitchen is L-shaped and is supplied by the builders, B&C Contractors from Carrickmacross. It has pale grey units and a darker, anthracite grey island, with stone countertops and includes Indesit appliances and a five-ring Hotpoint hob. The room extends down to a dining area and on into a really bright, dual aspect family room, where you can access the garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all doubles with the third room very sweetly staged as a children’s room by Muriel Simpson of House and Garden Furnishings.

Out front there is space for two cars with parking set well back from view.

The thee-bed 106sq m /1140sq ft units are seeking from €550,000. There are two three-storey end of terrace four-beds also for sale. Measuring 123 sq m /1323sq ft these are seeking from €635,000.

While prices have crept up only marginally since the last release, the house sizes are a bit smaller. The last release saw mid-terrace 117sq m / 1259sq ft units costing from €540,000 and larger four-bed end-terrace units of 167sq m / 1819sq ft from €645,000.

Back in 2016 prices for three-beds of a similar size ranged from €450,000 to €475,000 while four-beds of 155sq m / 1668sq ft were priced from €575,000.