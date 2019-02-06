Large 1990s four-bed detached home for €995k

Holmwood is a secluded 73-house development accessed through Lambourne Wood and beside Cabinteely Park. Built by Castlethorn between 1994 and 1997, the detached four-bed homes at the peak of the property boom were commanding prices of €1.5-€1.6 million. The more recent sales listed on the property price register show the properties changing hands for €790,000-€850,000 in 2017.

Number 16 is situated in a small cul de sac of about six box bay fronted properties that also feature a dormer window at bedroom level. The 201sq m / 2163sq ft house is nicely balanced in terms of its layout, opening into a hall where there is a formal sitting room situated in the box bay windowed room to the left. To the right is a room that could be a study or a playroom or both. It has built-in office shelving by Newcastle Design, the bespoke joiners that also did the large L-shaped kitchen/living to the rear, where the property has been extended and remodelled.

Open plan

This open plan area will sell the house. It spans the width of the property and even in current chilly conditions feels positively tropical thanks to the underfloor heating. The sitting area is arranged around an insert gas fire, where double doors lead through to the living room. Underfoot is a French limestone tile floor and glazed doors spanning the space open out to the sizeable and beautifully landscaped garden that is northwest facing in aspect.

The kitchen.

Office/ playroom.

The kitchen.

The room is further washed in light from above where a zinc-clad double-height roof light illuminates the kitchen island. There are Neff appliances including double under-counter ovens and a family-friendly six-burner hob. There’s also a good-sized utility with side door access.

All of the bedrooms have large windows to bring in light and two have en suite bathrooms.

The location is a five-minute walk from Cabinteely’s main drag where, thanks to the quality bus corridors, you can be in the city centre in less than 30 minutes.

The C1 Ber-rated property, which has off-street parking for two cars, is seeking €995,000 through Hunters.