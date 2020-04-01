La vue est belle in this Booterstown bungalow for €585k
Number 37 Belleveue Court is refurbished and perfect for downsizers or a young couple
- Address: 37 Bellevue Court Booterstown, Co Dublin
- Price: € 585,000
- Agent: Lisney
A bungalow in a development hidden away off the Rock Road in Booterstown, Co Dublin is likely to appeal to downsizers – or perhaps a young couple like the vendors, who completely refurbished their home two years ago.
The revamp included extending and replacing the kitchen, installing new, stylish bathrooms, double-glazing windows, rewiring the house, and putting in a new boiler and a new electric heating system.
Now the owners need more space for a growing family, and number 37 Bellevue Court, an 81sq m (827sq ft) two-bed with an attic conversion – one of three terraced homes in a mixed development of apartments and houses built in the 1980s – is for sale through Lisney for €585,000. It has a small walled courtyard to the rear and a small railed deck at the front. The house, at the end of the terrace, is beside a communal green space.
Selling agent Lisney’s pictures suggest that the house is in very good condition. The front hall is floored with large beige tiles; a glazed door on the right opens into what looks to be a good-sized livingroom with a herringbone oak floor. Walls are painted pale grey as is the cast-iron fireplace; a patio door opens out to the deck at the front.
The kitchen/breakfast room – floored with tiles – has polished stone countertops and island, pale grey units, strip lighting, three Velux windows and a sliding door opening onto the patio.
Attic conversion
There’s a smart new fully tiled shower room (from Bathhouse in Monkstown, Co Dublin) downstairs as well as two bedrooms, both singles/small doubles. Upstairs, the main bedroom is in the attic conversion; it has built-in shelving, a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite with a bath and underfloor heating.
Lisney is showing the property to interested viewers online with a walk-through video.
Bellevue Court is off Bellevue Avenue, an easy-to-miss cul-de-sac off Rock Road between the former Tara Towers hotel and a petrol station. It’s a fairly short walk to the Booterstown Dart and number 4 and 7 bus stops, and has pedestrian access to Trimleston Avenue.
It is close to Merrion Cemetery, Bellevue, a historic graveyard where 120 soldiers who died when their ship struck rocks at Seapoint in 1807 are buried.