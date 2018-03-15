Killiney boom-time home with sauna and au pair quarters

A large detached house facing the busy junction that leads from Killiney to the M50 has all the bells and whistles of the Celtic Tiger era, although it was built just as the boom ended in 2008.

It has underfloor heating upstairs and down, a sauna in an attic room next to an au pair’s en suite bedroom, a built-in coffee machine in the kitchen, central vacuuming and a large walk-in wardrobe in the main bedroom. It also has excellent views of the Dublin mountains from its elevated position at the top of the Wyattville Road/Church Road junction.

Latton, Killiney Avenue, Killiney, Co Dublin, a 329sq m (3,5550sq ft) five-bedroom house designed to blend with the three other detached houses beside it – is for sale through Knight Frank for €1.695 million.

The bright marble-tiled entrance hall has a fully-tiled downstairs toilet and a fitted home office off it on the left and a long interconnecting livingroom and diningroom, both oak-floored, on the right.

The livingroom has a sandstone fireplace and views from the windows at the front of the Dublin mountains. Glazed doors open into the diningroom.

The kitchen/breakfastroom/sittingroom at the back of the house is a very large bright space with a pale marble-tiled floor, floor-to-ceiling windows and two French doors opening into the back garden.

The kitchen has polished granite countertops, an island, glossy cream units, a Rangemaster oven and that built-in Neff coffee machine; it’s made 11,000 cups of coffee so far says the owner – its computerised system counts them. There’s a good-sized utility room beside the kitchen.

Attic converted

Upstairs, five bedrooms, three of them en suite, and the family bathroom, with a Jacuzzi bath and shower, open off the landing. The main bedroom looks down Wyattville Road to the mountains, has that walk-in wardrobe and a fully-tiled en suite with a Jacuzzi bath and a shower.

The owners had the attic converted the month they moved in and there are two rooms off the landing; one is fitted with comfy chairs and a wall-mounted TV, with a sauna and shower off it. The room on the other side – which was an au pair’s room -- has a fully-tiled en suite.

The back garden slopes upwards from the patio just outside the kitchen/sittingroom to a wide lawn, with a small patio/BBQ area at the top. There is room to park five cars in the gravelled front of the house, behind high stone walls and an electronic gate.

Latton is at a hard to find address: Killiney Avenue winds from a sharp left hand turn off Church Road just before the Wyattville Road junction, past a small roundabout, and leads to Killiney Hill Road. Latton is on the right, just past that sharp turn, on the right before the small roundabout.