Killiney 1930s five bed ideal for growing family for €1.1million

A 240sq m (2,583sq ft) house built in the 1930s in Killiney, Co Dublin, has original features – ceiling coving, dado rails, picture rails – and more surprisingly, working bells linking the dining room and an upstairs bedroom to the kitchen.

There’s also a serving hatch from the kitchen to the sittingroom. This suggests that the semi-detached house, extended in the 1990s, may have had at least one servant, and tells you a little about life in Killiney in days gone by.

The current owner of Greenoge says her six children had a lot of fun with the bells when they were growing up – the family moved here in 1990. It’s a comfortable family home, with five-bedrooms plus a converted attic – and it’s just around the corner from Wyvern national school, near the entrance to the Wyvern estate. Greenoge is now for sale through DNG for €1.1 million.

The front entrance porch, with a brick surround, opens into a square front hall, with original panelled walls. A stained-glass window in the front door is matched by stained-glass windows on doors into cloakrooms on either side. All the windows in the house have been replaced with Carlson windows that are replicas of the originals.

To the left of the hall is the diningroom at the front of the house, connected by sliding doors into the sittingroom, where French doors open on to a back patio. Original 1930s fireplaces have been replaced by black cast-iron fireplaces.

Extension

Family life centres on the extension the current owners built at the rear of the house in 1996: the kitchen/dining/family room is a wide timber-floored open-plan space running the width of the house; the galley-style kitchen is floored with tiles. It’s a bright space, with Velux windows in the tongue-and-groove ceiling and French doors opening on to the stone patio outside.

There’s a good-sized utility room off the front hall on the right, next to a downstairs toilet and a study/playroom built by previous owners in what would have been the garage.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, three doubles and two singles and a family bathroom. The main bedroom at the back of the house has an en suite with a bath. Up a further flight of stairs is the converted attic, currently a bedroom: there are excellent views up Killiney hill from two large Velux windows.

Paths run along the 100ft-long rear garden, which is mainly in lawn with lots of mature trees and flower beds. To the gravelled front there is room to park a couple of cars.

Greenoge is near the junction of Killiney Road and Killiney Hill Road, close to Killiney Castle Hotel.