Keys to Fitzwilliam Square come with €645k city home

Mackies Place is a secluded and venerable cul-de-sac of five Georgian townhouses just off Pembroke Street in Dublin 2. Dating from 1835, Number 2, a double-fronted butter brick house, is home to Michael Bannon and his partner Fiona Hughes, both of whom are architects. Bannon recently returned to the family business Bannon Jewellers where he is turning his design skills to precious metals.

The couple purchased the 85sq m property in 2015 for €405,000, and are now trading up due to a growing family, having placed their home on the market through Savills with an asking price of €645,000. While this is an ambitious price, buyers are willing to pay a premium for Georgian properties in this location; next door, number 3, at 127sq m, sold in January 2017 for €787,500.

Spiral staircase at number 2 Mackies Place, Dublin 2

Interiors are simple and pared back, allowing the period details to shine through. Upstairs, accessed via a dramatic spiral staircase, are two fine double bedrooms – both of which are ensuite.

Period fireplaces

On the ground floor lie a living room and an open-plan hallway and diningroom and further bathroom. Both rooms have period fireplaces which now run on gas. To the rear is a galley-style kitchen with access to a small courtyard.

The couple had intended to change the configuration of the property and were granted permission in 2016, which would add a rooftop terrace by moving the diningroom and kitchen upstairs, and a bedroom downstairs. In addition a cellar – which the couple only discovered a year after living in the property and is currently used as storage – has permission for a utility room, which will be full height.

A benefit of the property, besides its city centre location, is that new residents will get keys for the privately owned Fitzwilliam Square, which is shared between a handful of residents in the area. “It’s a super facility, as there is rarely anyone there, and we use it all summer for family picnics,” says Bannon.

During the viewing Bannon remarks: “One of the drawbacks, though, is there isn’t a bottle bank nearby.” As if on cue, a neighbour knocks at the door to say he’s off to recycle – do the family have any empty bottles?

“We’ve lovely neighbours,” says Bannon.