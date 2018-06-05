It’s a material world in Blackrock manor apartment for €575,000

Rockford Manor, a gothic revival residence, was constructed in the early 1800s for antiquarian Sir William Betham as his private home. It later became a school until it was purchased and converted into apartments by the Sorohan Brothers in 2002.

A spacious top-floor apartment of just more than 100sq m (1,097sq ft) has come on the market through Savills, asking €575,000. It’s owned by Celine O’Donovan, who added her own touches when the property was being converted. “The builders were great as I got to engage at the design stage and added lots of built-in units in the bedrooms – and a gothic style fireplace in the livingroom, which is in keeping with the fabric of the building,” she said.

Ms O’Donovan, who operated the popular Material World soft furnishing supply warehouse in Bray for 17 years until she was diagnosed with lung cancer, has since taken up a degree course in fine arts in Cork.

While conversions of old buildings can be challenging, the results make for interesting features. Here it is angled ceilings and internal windows, which Ms O’Donovan softened with pure silk drapes, and the livingroom, centred by the gothic fireplace, has the benefit of being triple aspect.

The property has two fine double bedrooms, one of which is en-suite and a spacious family bathroom. The kitchen and dining area benefits from double doors to the livingroom, which can be closed off for privacy.

The property is in turnkey condition despite its 15 years, and has been rented out since she started college in Cork. New owners will more than likely want to update the maple shaker kitchen – though in good order it is a little outdated.

The grounds, which also include a modern housing development, lie in a private gated community on seven acres, with woodland walks and landscaped gardens. Management fees for the 102sq m (1,092sq ft) property, which lies on the top floor of this historic house are €2,200 per annum.

“It is a really safe location, with the electric gates, and CCTV and the grounds are ideal for children,” said Ms O’Donovan.