Interior designer’s D6 house with tasteful touch and tempting plans for €1.275m

It says a lot about the quality of its 2007 renovation – and the skills of its interior designer owner – that even after being a rental for 10 years number 72 Brighton Square presents in immaculate and very stylish condition.

Lisa McNulty and her partner bought the Rathgar house on the popular square with the intention of staying for good and set about renovating the four-bedroom Victorian redbrick, which she says was “in a pretty dreadful state”.

They replumbed, replastered and landscaped the south-facing 53m (174ft) rear garden; the new heating system incorporated strikingly modern Bisque radiators and the rewiring included the installation of a Luton multifunction LED lighting control system and video entry phone.

The formal reception rooms have interconnecting double doors and original restored marble fireplaces. The floors throughout have a smoked, limed finish for that designer touch, contrasting nicely with the grey walls and crisp white paint of the restored original ceiling plasterwork. A French door leads from the back reception into the garden.

There are three good sized bedrooms on the first floor – two to the front. The bathroom and the fourth bedroom is in the return.

The renovation of number 72 was to take place in two phases. The first was to make it a comfortable family home, while phase two involved a sizeable kitchen extension across the rear – the plans (permission now lapsed) are on view in the utility room – as well as a studio at the end of the long garden.

Phase two didn’t happen as work soon took the couple to London though as it stands the fitted kitchen in the return which was installed as a temporary measure, is still perfectly serviceable. The kitchen takes just a small dining table so buyers if they are a growing family might consider reviving those smart looking plans.

Residents of Brighton Square also have another perk – communal ownership of the railinged square (more of a triangle really) in front of their houses. As well as its tennis courts it is used by residents for community events and householders pay about €200 a year for its upkeep.

With 158sq m (1,700sq ft) and recently repainted throughout in calm neutral colours, number 72 Brighton Square is for sale through Lisney asking €1.275 million.