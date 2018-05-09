Inchicore house on the right track in CIÉ works estate

Inchicore Terrace South was one of the first streets constructed in what is now known as the CIÉ works estate, built to accommodate the families and workers of the Great Southern & Western Railway, where building began in 1845. The housing development is located off Inchicore’s Tyrconnell Road and Grattan Crescent.

Considered to be one of the oldest walled estates in the country, it has a pleasant countryside feel. Such is the estate’s popularity that agents have lists of people waiting to hear about homes coming on the market here. In-situ residents include RTÉ’s Kathryn Thomas, whose house recently featured in this paper. It all feels like a million miles from the hustle and bustle of other parts of Dublin 8 and is so secluded that even some stalwart locals don’t know of its existence.

Number 3 is a mid-terrace property with a completely private walled front garden which faces south and is where the children in the family living in the house run free.

The pointed arch front door opens into a small chequerboard-tiled hall with timber cottage doors on either side and a steep stairs.

To the left is a formal sitting room with its original fireplace and gas fire insert. Through the glass pane in the door opposite the family room is visible. It retains a flagstone floor, thought to be original to the house, and leads into a larger, open-plan room that includes the kitchen. Windows to the front have working shutters.

The property’s one bathroom is to the rear and leads out to a small, north-facing yard. Open the back door and across the lane is a sizeable detached garage that forms part of the property. This valuable extra isn’t to the rear of all the houses in this terrace and neighbours have used this as a studio space, with one even demolishing his to have a vegetable patch.

The 90sq m/970sq ft house has an F BER rating. The asking price is €450,000 through agent Quillsen.

According to the property price register number one sold in September 2014 for €400,000 and number 24 sold in June 2015 for €405,000. Both of these properties had detached rear gardens, as is the case at number 3.