Improved originals with room for a horse outside in Kilmessan

Constructed in 1992, The Log House in Kilmessan was one of Ireland’s first log homes. The property was extended in 2010 which created a double-height addition consisting of a gym, sauna and playroom on the ground floor plus a bedroom upstairs.

It may, from the facade, look like a run-of-the-mill log house, but aerial photographs give a much better indication that this five-bed property extends to a very sizeable 388sq m (4,080sq ft) – about three times the size of an average three-bed semi.

The grounds, designed by Hayes Ryan Landscapers – winner of two gold medals at Bloom in 2015 – are stunning and “you feel like you are living in Canada and almost expect bears to come out of the woodland” says owner Kathy Baird, who has lived here since 2014. Extending to 3.5 acres, they include wonderful herbaceous borders set within box hedging.

When Baird purchased the property for €780,000 (on an asking price of €850,000) in 2010 it had been fully redecorated and extended. Now again in turnkey condition, the property which lies opposite an equestrian centre and indeed offers room for a pony is on the market through Mason Estates seeking €995,000.

The Thatch, Marshalstown, Kilmessan, Co Meath €595,000

Description: Restored 400 year old cottage with small stud farm on 9 acres

Agents: Team Lorraine Mulligan and The Leinster Property Auction

The Thatch, a completely restored cottage was purchased by an American woman more than 20 years ago when she was advised by builders to knock the structure as it was over 400 years old.

Instead, she completely rebuilt the property over the course of five years. After a time it was purchased by Michael Corcoran, who in turn updated the house and grounds installing new windows and doors, a central heating system and equestrian facilities.

The five-bedroom house has a generous 232sq m (2,500sq ft) of living space, and is in turnkey condition but it will be the equestrian facilities that will be of particular interest to buyers.

Set over 9 acres, the grounds have four post and rail paddocks, eight stables, a horse walker and an all-weather floodlit sand arena. There are further outbuildings with garages and a workshop.

“I fell in love with the place as it was so private” says Corcoran, “and the facilities have raised a Galway Plate winner, and my mother Aedamer bred Wallow – the UK show jumping champion here – so it has a good equestrian legacy.”

The Thatch is a 15 minute-drive from Fairyhouse racecourse, and is on the market through Team Lorraine Mulligan and The Leinster Property Auction seeking from €595,000.