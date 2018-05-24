Improved and expanded in popular Sandyford cul-de-sac for €850k

The vendors of number 16, Meadowfields have put thought, style and a lot of work into extending and remodelling the home they bought just after it was built in 2001. Originally a four-bed home, they, 10 years ago, treated number 16 to a thorough reworking so that it now has five bedrooms.

It has also been opened up to provide an impressive, open-plan kitchen/dining/family room to the rear and reconfigured to add a walk-in wardrobe to the main, en suite bedroom. The second front bedroom is also en suite, and on the top floor, there is a further en suite bedroom with walk-in wardrobe next to a fully fitted laundry room.

The result is a large, 249sq m (2,687sq ft) home in a small, well-located Sandyford cul-de-sac development of some 20 to 25 houses. There is parking for several cars to the front, a low-maintenance rear garden/patio and, in a major transport plus, the Luas Gallops stop is just a two-minute walk down the road. Meadowfields is a hop-and-a-skip too from the villages of Stepaside, Foxrock and Cabinteely. The vendors paid IR£450,000 for number 16 in 2001; estate agent Hunters is seeking €850,000 this time around.

Underfloor heating in the large rear addition to number 16 is another definite plus. The kitchen, where there are quartz worktops, Siemens appliances and an Emperador marble splashback, is designed by Italian company Shaidaro.

Colours here are palest pastels, the floor in the dining/living area is of polished Arctic ash and light spills across the entire space from dormer windows, wraparound windows, a sliding patio door and a French door. A utility room is impressively fitted out and a playroom has an Arctic ash floor and light-enhancing bay window.

The formal sittingroom is a quiet, uncluttered space with feature gas fireplace and front picture window. Bedrooms on the first floor are light and bright; the walk-in wardrobe in the main bedroom has a great deal of well-designed space and the en suite is fully tiled. The fifth, top-floor bedroom has an oak-smoked floor, tiled en suite and another walk-in wardrobe.

Youthful trees and hedging in the rear garden/patio overlook a lawn and paved patio with, to the side, a barbecue area awaiting the possibility of summer.