I can’t-believe-it’s-not-Victorian in D4 for €735k

The builder who took a small site on Sandford Avenue about 25 years ago and built two houses did a good job of making them blend in to the existing terrace so that number 15 and its neighbour look like the much older homes that line the quiet Donnybrook cul-de-sac.

Off Marlborough Road, it’s the Dublin 4 location and the walk-in condition of number 15, a three-bedroom townhouse with 100.5sq m, 1,082sq ft that will have particularly strong appeal to househunters. It is now for sale through DNG for €735,000

The living room at 15 Sandford Avenue, Donnybrook, D4

There’s a small gravelled front garden with a short twisting path of granite sets leading to the front door. Inside a small entrance lobby opens straight into the open-plan kitchen and dining room with the stairs to the first floor along one side of the room. There are two good-sized rooms downstairs – the kitchen to the front and, to the back, an attractive living room.

The current owners bought over 10 years ago when the house had already been renovated but they did some updating of their own. They replaced the painted Shaker kitchen units with a glossy cream Siematic fitted kitchen with integrated Gaggenau appliances. In the living room their most noticeable improvement was to take out the door and window and replace them with wall of triple-pane floor-to-ceiling bi-fold Munster Joinery doors opening onto rear garden. It’s a cosy room with a woodburning stove.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is to the rear and has stained timber floorboards and stripped wood door (as throughout the house). A small en suite and walk-in wardrobe are in this room. The adjacent family bathroom is a good size and has a large roof light. Next to this, at the front of the house, is the second bedroom, also with a stained wood floor. Beside it is a small room that is fitted out with storage units from Oakline and used as a home office. It could be converted back to a single bedroom easily.

The 12m-long rear garden has been landscaped for low maintenance and finished with terracotta tiles. Parking is on street.