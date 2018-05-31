Howth Hill Victorian with sea views for €1.3m

Cranagh is a fine Victorian property, one of a pair built on lands purchased from Lord Howth in 1899, when a condition of the sale was that the two houses were to be built for not less than £1,500, an enormous sum at the time, explains the house’s current owner.

Situated on Dungriffin Road in Howth – the tram used to stop outside its door – the residence is a 10-minute uphill stroll from the village through a wild green area known locally as the bohereen.

The current owner bought in 1978 and an avid hunter once stabled his horse in what is now the garage.

The house has lovely period features including original sash windows, coving, ceiling roses and ceiling heights of three metres. The hall, accessed via a set of granite steps, is floored in an Amtico parquet. There are fine square reception rooms on either side. The drawing room to the right has a bay window and a cast-iron tiled inset fireplace.

The twin windows in the sitting room give it a lovely sense of symmetry. It too has an open fireplace and alcove bookshelves.

Shaker-style units

The kitchen is set to the rear and has the same lofty ceiling heights. Painted in a rag-roll effect ochre yellow, it has Shaker-style units, an Aga set into the original range chimney breast, and a separate Smeg gas hob. The kitchen has been extended with a large roof light throwing in further light. Double doors were installed leading out to the good-sized south-facing garden. The dining area is off the kitchen in what was originally the scullery, and where the ceiling height is only about eight feet.

Double doors lead to a Norman Pratt-designed timber conservatory, with another set of doors leading through to the family room. There’s also a decent utility room cum guest toilet and lots of storage. While there’s plenty of floor space in these rooms the next owner might like to take a look at the overall flow and create a bigger, more open space that better connects with the private garden to the rear.

Upstairs on the first floor there are three double bedrooms. The master, set to the front, has incredible views across Howth harbour all the way to Portrane. A step down leads into a dressing room and shower en suite. There are two more bedrooms on the returns, which is where the family bathroom is also located.

The property, which measures 262sq m (2,820sq ft), is on sale for €1.3 million through agent JB Kelly.