Hot shots of colour in Drumcondra townhouse for €475k

Grattan Parade is a small cul de sac secreted off Drumcondra Road Lower, between the Royal Canal and the commuter train station, which is about a two-minute walk away.

Number 8 is a three-bedroom period redbrick that has been very tastefully upgraded by its current owners who bought the now 96sq metre / 1033sq ft property in early 2012 for €155,000, according to the property price register.

The house now has a decent C3 Ber rating and is in walk-in condition. It has been thoughtfully decorated starting with the hall where they moved the timber stairs forward about 1.5 metres allowing them to install a guest bathroom with shower in the bath to the rear.

It was a smart move. The hall is not discernibly smaller and its painted timber staircase now has risers covered in an Orla Kielyesque printed wallpaper that draw the eye upwards.

The property’s two reception rooms have been opened into one room with walnut stained laminate floors underfoot, good ceiling heights and open fireplaces. There is a period style cast iron fireplace with tiled insert to the front while there is an original cast iron fireplace in the room to the rear that has been filled with logs in a way that is fashionable.

The kitchen is accessed via an opening and is set to the back of the house. There is a small yard to the rear that is north-east facing and a separate utility room. The units are matte black with chrome handles and warm timber countertops. A high shelf, the kind favoured in Victorian homes, in a lipstick red, adds a pop of colour. There is also a downstairs bathroom to the rear.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms. The smallest is to the front and just big enough for a double bed. Both larger doubles have made a feature of boxing in the original fireplaces to create smart shallow alcoves in each that add a point of visual interest as well as a space you can fit furniture. In one this area is painted a marine blue, in the other a soft eau de nil. There is also a decent and naturally lit shower room at this level.

The property is asking €475,000 through O’Connor Estate Agents.