Homely comforts in Rathgar cul-de-sac for €875,000

With its deep colours and polished original floorboards as a backdrop, the owners of 18 Airfield Road have filled their redbrick terraced house with richly coloured upholstered furniture and interesting art to create a warm and comfortable home.

They also maximised the space, extending the four-bed property to the rear and into the attic so the house built in 1902 now has 151sq m (1,625sq ft).

Some of the work was done in the recent past – most notably the revamped kitchen, the extension to the rear and the downstairs toilet and shower-room – the rest was carried out when the house last changed hands nearly 20 years ago.

That work included knocking through the front and rear reception rooms into one large room. It still has both original fireplaces and doors off the hall. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms – three doubles and a single.

The first bedroom is on the return; on up again and there is a bedroom to the rear and two to the front. One of these is a small single so in the absence of an en-suite new owners could think about knocking through and turning this bedroom into a roomy bathroom for the front bedroom.

At the top of the house the converted attic is currently used as a home office, which has Velux windows that provide rooftop views.

Buyers will surely keep the recently renovated kitchen area as is – the cream-painted units are topped with Kilkenny slate worktops and there’s a woodburning stove in the fireplace. The room was opened out to create a good-sized dining area and increased storage and the mostly glazed extension was cleverly positioned so as not to take any light from the rear reception room. The small, low-maintenance rear garden has a raised vegetable bed.

Airfield Road is a cul-de-sac off Rathgar Avenue, a few minutes’ walk from the shops in the village. It’s a narrow road and parking is on-street. Sherry FitzGerald is the agent, seeking €875,000 for number 18.