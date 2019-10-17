Home from home with dramatic sea views for €850k

Though used as a holiday home, the owners of Bing House – which takes its name from the small adjacent townland – wanted to build ‘a proper family home’ due to the time they intended to spend at the property.

“When the kids were young we spent eight to nine weeks at a time there, but now that they are grown up and live abroad, we are just not using it enough,” says the owner.

Constructed in 2004, the house which took a year to complete extends to a significant 288sq m (3,100sqq ft) and sits along a tiny cul-de-sac overlooking the beach.

The property is inverted, with all the living space on the top floor to maximise the maritime views, which take in the entire sweep of the sea from Tuskar Lighthouse all the way round to St Helen’s Golf Club.

Tuskar Rock, located seven miles offshore, has probably claimed more ships than any other navigational hazard around the Irish coast. And one of the benefits of houses down at this tip of the sunny south east is dramatic winter storms which can be just as enjoyable as sun-drenched summer days.

Living room

Sitting room

Kitchen

The property has four to five en suite bedrooms – the fifth is currently used as a games room. Since the owners are using it less, they have leased the house out for short term rentals, with weekly incomes in the region of €2,800.

While it would certainly work as a family home, considering its size and the fact Wexford Town is just 20 minutes’ drive away, the location is a popular spot as a holiday destination due to the range of nearby amenities.

The beach at Carne offers kite surfing with fishing trips out of Kilmore Quay. The locality has two notable courses; St Helen’s – which the house overlooks – and the nearby famed links course at Rosslare Golf Club. There is also horse-riding and scuba diving within the vicinity.

Internally the house – which is in turnkey condition – is very bright, thanks to a combination of large panoramic windows, overhead Velux, glazed doors and the use of glass blocks.

All bedrooms have sea views and open onto a patio which wraps around the house, with a further veranda off the living spaces upstairs

For winter usage, there are two wood burning stoves, one of which is double sided, and a remote controlled heating system.

The property is on the market through agent REA McCormack Corish seeking €850,000.