Hilltop living in Dublin 6 home with family appeal for €1.1m

Dublin 6’s Dartry is home to some of the city’s most expensive real estate. Thorndale, for example, a knockout Victorian with newly landscaped gardens at the Luas end of Temple Road, sold for €5.6 million last year. Relatively speaking, this makes South Hill, an estate of sizeable mid-century semis located around the corner, an affordable way to buy into the upscale neighbourhood.

Secreted up a hill off the Milltown Road, the estate is within five minutes of the linear park along the river Dodder for a waterside stroll that stretches from Clonskeagh to Churchtown, popular with walkers, joggers and dog-owners. There is plenty of wildlife on display including the very Zen fishing methods of its herons.

Properties sell well here and in the last three years at least nine have changed hands, at prices that have ranged between €724,000 and €1.29 million, according to the property price register. Currently, two properties are sale agreed; number 44, a sizeable, five-bedroom semi of 228sq m with an E2 Ber rating, went for well above its asking price of €995,000.

Lisney is now bringing number 52 to the market. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has been gently improved by its current owners, who bought it in 2016, paying €950,000 at the time, according to the Property Price Register.

While smaller in size than number 44, the D2 Ber-rated property extends to 157sq m (1,690sq ft), and is well presented, having been refurbished and extended by its previous owners.

Washed in light

Asking €1.1 million, it opens into a smart, square entrance hall, leading to interconnecting reception rooms washed in light, with polished floorboards underfoot and cast-iron fireplaces. There is access to the garden from here and also from the kitchen.

The kitchen leads through to the dining area, which overlooks the garden, a key feature of this property. This west-facing space is very private and is shielded from its neighbours by lots of well-positioned specimen trees and shrubbery.

Extending to almost 18m and set out in lawn, it will have huge appeal for a young family. There are fruit trees, including native Irish apple trees, plum and fig as well as several mature silver birch, one of which is home to a treehouse with a lookout post overlooking the estate’s green to the rear.

Raspberries climb the rear wall and the established vegetable patch yields potatoes, courgettes, lettuce, rocket and chives as well as rhubarb and strawberries, when in season. Certainly a head start if another lockdown summer beckons.

The front is well planted, with magnolia, jasmine and a Japanese acer providing good privacy. There is generous off-street parking.

The property is seeking €1.1million through agent Lisney.

